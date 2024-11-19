



KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - The supercomputer Fugaku, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for 10 consecutive terms in two major high-performance computer rankings, HPCG and Graph500 BFS (Breadth-First Search), and has also taken sixth place for the TOP500 and fourth place for the HPL-MxP rankings. The HPCG is a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, and the Graph500 ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on November 19 at SC24, which is currently being held at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.The top ranking on Graph500 was won by a collaboration involving RIKEN, Institute of Science Tokyo, Fixstars Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, and Fujitsu. It earned a score of 204.068 TeraTEPS with Fugaku's 152,064 nodes, an improvement of 38.038 TeraTEPS in performance from the previous measurement. This is the first time that a score of over 200 TeraTEPS has been recorded on the Graph500 benchmark.The other results this time were achieved with Fugaku's full complement of 158,976 nodes fit onto 432 racks. On HPCG, it scored 16.00 petaflops. On the TOP500, it achieved a LINPACK score of 442.01 petaflops, and on HPL-MxP it gained a score of 2.0 exaflops.Fugaku has been creating impressive results at the social implementation level in a wide range of fields, including life sciences, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy, manufacturing, basic science, and socioeconomic applications, since its trial use started in April 2020 and the shared use started in March 2021.Based on the superior technology that made Fugaku possible, Fujitsu is developing FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), an Arm architecture CPU that achieves high performance, power efficiency, reliability, and ease of use.Fujitsu is working with partners to prepare for the launch of FUJITSU-MONAKA in 2027. Fujitsu and Super Micro Computer, Inc. will jointly develop a high-performance, energy-saving AI computing platform that reduces environmental impact by combining FUJITSU-MONAKA with its innovative cooling technology. In collaboration with AMD, Fujitsu is combining AMD's GPU technology and open software stack with FUJITSU-MONAKA to improve the processing capacity of large-scale AI workloads, reduce the environmental impact of data center power consumption, and provide an AI platform that can contribute to solving more social issues.(1) FUJITSU-MONAKA :A processor based on the ARM instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology. It achieves high performance through utilizing Fujitsu's proprietary many-core architecture for high performance and low power consumption. In addition, by supporting industry standard software through Fujitsu's collaboration with the open-source community, FUJITSU-MONAKA promotes building an environment in which it is easy to maximize performance. This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.