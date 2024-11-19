Baku, Azerbaijan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Arts Help have announced the appointment of acclaimed Punjabi artist Shubh as the inaugural Global Ambassador for the UNFCCC Digital Climate Library (DCL) at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29). This landmark initiative is dedicated to digitizing and preserving the UNFCCC's extensive archives, ensuring critical climate knowledge is accessible to all.





The UNFCCC Digital Climate Library is designed to amplify climate awareness, knowledge-sharing, and innovation on a global scale. Harnessing open-access resources will enable individuals, educators, activists, and policymakers to engage with comprehensive, curated, and constantly expanding records and research to address pressing climate change issues.

Shubh's appointment reflects the DCL's commitment to elevating diverse voices in climate advocacy.

As a Punjabi hip-hop music artist from Canada with a global reach encompassing over 20 billion digital impressions and 5 billion career music streams, Shubh brings a unique perspective shaped by his personal experiences. "Growing up in an environment of academics, building a sustainable knowledge bank is critical. Through this role, I hope to use my platform to bring attention to the issue, share knowledge, and be part of a movement that pushes for a better future, not just for all of us, but for future generations as well. I hope our combined efforts create a positive impact in addressing climate change and fostering sustainable living for all species on our planet," said Shubh.

As Global Ambassador, Shubh will play a pivotal role in raising awareness and supporting the development of the Digital Climate Library.

Jingwen Yang, Information Management Officer at the UNFCCC, emphasized the importance of Shubh's appointment: "Shubh exemplifies the extraordinary power of art to raise awareness about the importance of preserving endangered archival collections documenting the history and legacy of the climate change process. Through his global influence, he engages diverse audiences, emphasizing the critical need to safeguard and make accessible historic information that informs future generations. His commitment aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Digital Climate Library, ensuring this invaluable knowledge remains available to inspire and guide global action. We are honored to have him join us in this vital initiative and look forward to the transformative impact his involvement will bring."

About the UNFCCC Digital Climate Library

The UNFCCC Digital Climate Library will serve as a global platform dedicated to fostering climate knowledge, supporting climate resilience, and inspiring action through accessible, open-source resources. A partnership between the UNFCCC and Arts Help, the Digital Climate Library will connect diverse voices and communities, empowering individuals worldwide with the tools needed to address climate change effectively.

