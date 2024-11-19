Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 02:55 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ETOE Unveils Innovative Projectors with Built-in Google TV for AV Enthusiasts - Developed by Anker's Former Head of Projectors

Finanznachrichten News

BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETOE (Easy to Enjoy) is the first LCD projector brand with Google TV authorization, founded and developed by Jeric Li, who has 15-year experience in R&D of projection. As the first manager of laser projectors and the previous lead of Anker's projection category, Jeric has successfully led to several groundbreaking products, including the world's first coke-can-shaped projector, the first Android TV projector, and the first fully sealed LCD projector, all of which have received unanimous praise from users.

Sourced from renowned manufacturers including Acer, Koda, and SoftBank, ETOE ensures quality and reliability in every device. Since its establishment in September 2021, ETOE has concentrated on sales in the US and Japan, where it has achieved notable recognition as a Top-three Projector Brand in Japan and a Bestseller on Rakuten.

In November 2024, ETOE will enter the EU market with two newly-released standout products: the Seal Pro and E3 Pro, aimed at providing state-of-the-art AV solutions to customers worldwide.

  • Seal Pro: A Google TV projector with Netflix certification, allowing easy streaming of favorite channels. It features smart voice control for added convenience, 1000 ANSI lumens of brightness and native 1080P for stunning visuals, a built-in Chromecast with TOF autofocus and keystone correction for hassle-free casting and ultimate flexibility.
  • E3 Pro: With autofocus and keystone correction for an enhanced movie experience, the 150" 3000:1 all-in-one fully-sealed projector boasts 600 ANSI lumens of brightness and 1080P resolution for crystal-clear visuals, a built-in Android TV with Netflix certification for easy channel access, and HDR10+ and HLG support for perfectly balanced highlights and shadows.

Pricing and Availability

The new projectors will be available from November 19th on Geekbuying.com, Geekbuying.pl, Geekmaxi.com, Geekmall.com and Amazon.com with great discounts. All ETOE's projectors are licensed for Google TV. Stay tuned for more new releases:

  • Starfish: A fully sealed Android TV 11.0 projector with a touch-sensor nightlight, projecting vertically onto the ceiling with a 140° rotation.
  • Dolphin: A coke-can-sized Google TV projector with Netflix certification and 3-hour battery life. It will be released in December 2024.

About ETOE

ETOE is dedicated to enhancing audiovisual enjoyment for movie chasers, gaming enthusiasts, and tournament fans. Whether for home parties, karaoke, or outdoor movies, ETOE aims to meet customers' diverse projection needs.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etoe-unveils-innovative-projectors-with-built-in-google-tv-for-av-enthusiasts---developed-by-ankers-former-head-of-projectors-302309268.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
