Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") reports that due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the mailing of the Management Information Circular and Notice of Meeting, along with proxy forms (collectively, the "Materials") may be delayed.

The upcoming Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held at:

Date: December 17, 2024 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: 2702-401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5H 2Y4

All shareholders can retrieve the Materials from www.sedarplus.com under the profile for Puranium or they can contact the Company at +1-647-367-6201 to request a copy by email. Please direct all signed proxy forms to Integral Transfer Agency, or as otherwise instructed in the form of proxy, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the Meeting. The Chair of the Meeting has the discretion to accept proxies received less than 48 hours prior to the Meeting.

On behalf of the Board,

Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

Puranium is focused on uranium exploration on its 85% interest in five EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totalling 81,955 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITES STATES

SOURCE: Puranium Energy Ltd.