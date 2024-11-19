News Media Group,: Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey Unveils Must-Have Holiday Gift Ideas in Nationwide Satellite Media Tour to Start the 2024 Holiday Shopping Season

Holiday Kickoff: Add These Top Gifts and Holiday Ideas to your List.

The holiday season has officially kicked off, and with it comes the excitement (and sometimes stress) of finding the perfect gifts for loved ones. To help shoppers navigate the season with ease, News Media Group, Inc. recently partnered with Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey and a curated selection of must-have products from top brands for a nationwide satellite media tour, reaching audiences across the country with expert gift recommendations and holiday shopping tips.

Stephanie shared on interviews and InTheNews.TV the gifts and pre-holiday buys to kick off your holiday season.

Featured brands included:

HP Sprocket Photobooth. Take your next event or party to the next level with this one-of-a-kind photobooth device that lets you instantly take and share fun, customized photos on 3x4" sticky-backed photo paper. Simply choose from the available categories to find the perfect layout for your event, select and customize your frames and filters and get the photobooth magic started! For more information, visit https://sprocketprinters.com/products/hp-sprocket-photobooth-instant-3x4-color-photo-printer.

COSORI TurboBlazeTM 6 QT Air Fryer. A powerhouse in the kitchen - cooks meals faster with cutting-edge DC motor technology to ensure quick, precise, and perfectly crisp dishes. With nine cooking functions (Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Frozen, Proof, Reheat, and Warm) packed into a sleek, compact design, the TurboBlaze is the ultimate air fryer for fast, convenient, and healthy meals. Visit Cosori.com for more information.

Old Spice limited-edition Holidudes collection. Old Spice is decking your halls with the all-new, limited-edition Holidudes collection. Featuring the ultimate festive scent duo-Snickerdudel and Lumbersnack-these holiday heavyweights will have you basking in 24/7 holiday freshness. Both scent offerings come available in Deodorant Stick and Body Wash form, as well as their value bundle pack, making them the perfect holiday gift. Available for purchase at major retailers nationwide.

Govee Christmas String Lights 2. Create a magical holiday atmosphere with one-tap setup - these smart RGBW lights transform your space into a festive wonderland-whether it's a classic red-and-green theme or snowy white. Enjoy 130+ preset effects, music-sync modes, advanced shape mapping, and AI-generated lighting for a truly personalized experience. For more, visit Govee Christmas String Lights 2.

Mattel Holidays. The Barbie Dream Besties dolls encourage kids to share their unique talents with the world. Check out Barbie Malibu, Barbie Brooklyn, Teresa and Renee as you've never seen them before. American Girl's 2025 Girl of the Year Summer McKinny turns her passions into a business of her own, Waggy Pup Tails. Visit Barbie Dream Besties and American Girl 2025 Girl of the Year Summer Doll for more information.

