19.11.2024 05:07 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand Wuliangye's "Harmony Global Tour" enters U.S., Peru to boost exchanges between different civilizations

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuliangye, a leading Chinese baijiu maker, held a concert in Washington, D.C. and showed up at the 2024 Fortune Global Forum held in New York and the 2024 APEC CEO Summit held in Lima recently, which is part of its "Harmony Global Tour" activity, to boost exchange, integration and coexistence of different civilizations with baijiu as a medium.

At the "Harmony Movement" Wuliangye Classic Chinese and Foreign Songs Chamber Concert held in Washington, D.C. on November 10 local time, famous Chinese composer Zhang Zheng presented a new interpretation of "Wuliangye Theme Song", the representative song of Wuliangye, demonstrating a harmonious collision between Western classical music and traditional Chinese baijiu culture.

As the chief partner of the 2024 Fortune Global Forum held in New York, Wuliangye exhibited rich products at its booth including cocktails combining Chinese and Western styles, creating a platform for communication of different cultures and for businesses to find opportunities.

Wuliangye also displayed various products at the 2024 APEC CEO Summit Asia-Pacific sustainable business night series activities held in Lima on November 15 local time. The 2024 APEC CEO Summit & Wuliangye joint commemorative gift boxes featuring Chinese and Peruvian elements were launched during the activities to show the harmony and coexistence of Chinese and other cultures.

Photo shows Wuliangye participates in the 2024 APEC CEO Summit held November in Lima, Peru as

The Americas is one of the earliest overseas markets that Wuliangye has entered, said a representative of Wuliangye, adding that the baijiu maker will promote Chinese culture to local consumers through the "culture plus experience" operation mode, and explore cooperation opportunities with local markets in product services and cultural exchanges via the consumption scenario of "Chinese cuisine plus Chinese baijiu", fostering the steady development of the brand in the global market in a diverse way.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343178.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561388/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-brand-wuliangyes-harmony-global-tour-enters-us-peru-to-boost-exchanges-between-different-civilizations-302309384.html

