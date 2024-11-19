ACEL Power is proud to present its advanced Intelligent Electric Series at METS 2024, featuring four powerful models: the IE 50 (50 HP), IE 75 (75 HP), IE 150 (150 HP), and the newly introduced IE 250 (250 HP). Currently, the 50 HP and 75 HP models are available in the market, with the high-performance 150 HP and 250 HP outboards set for release in early 2025. ACEL Power's team will be available to answer questions and showcase these products at the U.S.-Canada Pavilion, stand 01.713, highlighting how the Comprehensive Electric Propulsion System is transforming the future of boating. The motors will also be displayed at the Next Gen Propulsion Zone-area dedicated to cutting-edge advancements in sustainable marine technology.

Introducing the sleek ACEL Power 250 HP electric outboard motor technology meets elegant design. Engineered for ultimate performance and efficiency, this innovative propulsion system delivers zero-emission power, redefining marine travel with a commitment to clean technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineered for Diverse Applications

ACEL Power's Intelligent Electric Propulsion Series is purpose-built to deliver optimal performance for both recreational and commercial boating. ACEL motors can achieve peak power up to 2x the nominal rated power. The 150HP motor can reach a peak power of 200HP, and the 250HP motor achieves an impressive 350HP peak power during acceleration. Engineered for minimal environmental impact, ACEL's electric outboards support a cleaner, quieter boating experience without compromising on power or efficiency.

Key Product Highlights

Innovative Electric Propulsion System: At its core, it is a comprehensive patented solution consisting of seamlessly integrated components, including Outboard Motor, Customizable Battery System, Intelligent Power Supply, Digital Throttle, Smart Charger, Smart Key, and an Onboard Computer with an intuitive touch screen. The IE150 and IE250 motors are powered by ACEL's latest 800V platform, achieving an astounding 95.8% powertrain efficiency. CE certified, ACEL is ready to bring its innovation to the European market.

Integrated Smart Ecosystem: ACEL Power's propulsion systems feature advanced IoT capabilities and real-time diagnostics. These enable boat operators to monitor performance, optimize energy usage, and reduce operational costs. Key software features include over-the-air updates and remote monitoring, ensuring seamless operation and enhanced efficiency.

Customization: ACEL offers flexibility with LFP and Semi-Solid battery options, catering to a range of customer needs. Boat builders can select a standard battery pack or add additional packs to meet specific range and weight requirements, providing tailored solutions for diverse applications.

CEO Insight on ACEL's Vision and Innovation

"For ACEL, electrification is more than a switch from gas to electric-it's about transforming the entire boating experience through digitalization," says CEO and Co-founder Anthony Liu. "Our Intelligent Electric Propulsion system marks a significant advancement in hardware and software integration, bringing together intelligence, safety, and sustainability to meet the needs of modern boaters.

"Choosing electric with ACEL Power means embracing performance," Liu adds. "With 30% more torque, our motors deliver nearly instant acceleration and faster planning speeds, creating an exhilarating experience from the moment boaters hit the throttle. We are actively seeking partnerships with boat builders, distributors, and dealers to bring this vision to life on a global scale."

ACEL collaborates with dealers, distributors, and OEMs worldwide to deliver customized solutions focused on performance, safety, and environmental responsibility. Committed to reimagining the boating experience, ACEL prioritizes safety and innovation with optional features like our rapid one-hour charge capability and advanced safety protocols that allow battery isolation without interrupting drivetrain functionality. With ACEL, every journey is elevated, combining efficiency, sustainability, and an unparalleled commitment to making boating enjoyable and worry-free.

Join Us at METSTRADE 2024

Visitors to METSTRADE 2024 are invited to experience ACEL Power's pioneering electric propulsion systems firsthand. Stop by the U.S.-Canada Pavilion at Stand 01.713 or the Next Gen Propulsion Zone to explore the technology behind ACEL's innovative 75 HP and 250 HP motors. ACEL Power is dedicated to setting new standards for efficiency, performance, and sustainability, ushering in a new era of electric boating solutions.

About ACEL Power

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, ACEL Power is a pioneering manufacturer of electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine industry in innovation and sustainability. Noted for introducing the world's first mass-produced 50 and 75 HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through the creation of a smart electric eco-system. With a forward-looking vision, ACEL aims to offer a comprehensive range from 1 HP to 650 HP, establishing new benchmarks for marine propulsion in performance, safety, and longevity. Leveraging patented technology and integrated software solutions, ACEL Power is driving change towards a cleaner, more efficient boating experience.

For more information visit www.acelpower.com

