Seda Iberica announces it has been awarded Great Place to Work Certification at first attempt.

The Seda Iberica team celebrates the Great Place to Work! (Photo: Business Wire)

This prestigious certification by the global authority on workplace culture recognises Seda's success in building an inclusive workplace that unlocks high levels of team collaboration, innovation and financial performance.

Announcing the news, Seda Iberica Managing Director Anselmo Vilardebo said: "We are very proud of this fantastic result. With 71% of our colleagues finding Seda a Great Place to Work, it confirms the quality of our management team's work and shows how we live Seda's mission, values and ethics.

The confidential survey of all Seda Iberica employees gave very high scores for Safety, Diversity and Inclusion, Sense of Community and Sense of Value, with a massive 86% of respondents stating "When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride" and 91% agreeing "I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community

Seda Iberica HR Director Daniela Fernandes observed: "This GPTW certification is a fantastic collective achievement that reflects our colleagues' strong belief in our strengths and determination to improve together.

Seda Group HR Director Giovanni De Liso explained: "This important milestone confirms Seda's ability to involve all its people in continuous improvement, with 78% of team members choosing to participate and bring us an enhanced awareness of our strengths and areas for growth."

Seda Group CEO Antonio D'Amato commented: "Our people are our most precious asset. So we're delighted with this new confirmation that they feel valued and supported to give their best. Providing paradigm-changing scientific, technological and design innovations, they make a significant difference for our customers, communities and planet.

Seda Group COO Gianfranco D'Amato added: "We're very pleased with this new achievement, Seda's third Great Place to work Certification in 2024! It's another high-score result at first attempt, following the first-time certification of Seda UK and recertification of Seda North America. We look forward to further extending the initiative across the rest of the Group.

Seda Iberica is part of Seda International, a leading food and food service packaging group that develops and supplies unique, innovative sustainable packaging solutions. Seda is headquartered in Italy with manufacturing platforms in Italy, Germany, Portugal, UK and North America.

You can read Seda's Great Place to Work Certification report at Seda International Packaging Group Great Place To Work® Portugal

Discover more about Seda at www.sedagroup.com

