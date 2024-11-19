Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Kuros Biosciences Expands into Extremities Markets



19.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Commercial Highlights Appointment of Jantzen Cole as Vice President of Market Development, Extremities, to drive the Company's acceleration beyond the spine market

Strategic expansion opens new addressable market opportunity estimated at $1 billion

Formation of a dedicated Surgeon Advisory Board to shape clinical and commercial strategies for MagnetOsTM in extremities markets Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, November 19, 2024 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros"), a global leader in advanced bone healing technologies, today announced its strategic expansion into the extremities markets with the appointment of Jantzen Cole as Vice President of Market Development, Extremities, as well as the formation of a dedicated Surgeon Advisory Board (SAB). With over two decades in the orthopedic and medical device fields, Mr. Cole brings extensive experience in product innovation, brand-building and strategic market development. His expertise is underscored by his most recent success as Vice President of Marketing at Artelon, a leading orthopedic solutions company, where he drove notable revenue growth and brand recognition in the ankle instability market leading up to a recent acquisition by Stryker. Under Mr. Cole's leadership, Kuros will leverage its existing hospital approvals and established infrastructure, building on the Company's proven success in the spine market. With three of the MagnetOs formulations already indicated for use beyond spine procedures, this expansion opens a market opportunity with a total addressable market estimated at $1 billion. Supported by robust scientific, pre-clinical and clinical evidence, as well as ideal handling characteristics and a strong safety profile, MagnetOs is well positioned to address the need for improved fusion outcomes in extremities markets. To further support this expansion, Kuros has initiated a SAB of renowned experts to offer insights and guidance for the introduction of MagnetOs in the extremities markets. The initial board members include Greg Berlet, MD, FAOA, FRCS(C), Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Center, Westerville, Ohio; Peter Mangone, MD, FAAOS, Chief of Foot & Ankle Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), PA; and Carlos Sagebien, MD, FAAOS, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedics, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, NJ. The development of this specialized advisory board will be instrumental in defining clinical applications and commercial strategies to best meet patient, surgeon and hospital needs. Kuros will introduce its MagnetOs technology to foot and ankle surgeons via the Foot Innovate platform on Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm ET. The Foot Innovate mission is education through the collaboration of expert medical professionals. This introduction will be led by Dr. Greg Berlet and Dr. Katherine Sage, Kuros Senior Vice President, Medical and Clinical Affairs. Together Dr. Berlet and Dr. Sage will explore the history, science and data supporting MagnetOs, as well as its clinical opportunity in foot and ankle (F&A) procedures. ( Register to attend ).



"We are thrilled to welcome Jantzen to the Kuros team. His extensive F&A expertise and proven success in launching transformative medical technologies align seamlessly with our vision," said Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences. "With our robust clinical data and support of our newly founded SAB, Kuros is well-positioned to expand globally beyond spine. We anticipate finishing 2024 with strong financial performance, strengthening our position as a premier advanced bone healing company across multiple musculoskeletal markets." For further information, please contact: Kuros Biosciences AG

Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

t: +41 43 268 32 31

e: IR@kurosbio.com

Daniel Geiger

Chief Financial Officer

t: +41 79 673 43 69

e: daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs is a bone graft like no other: thanks to its NeedleGripTM surface technology, it grows bone even in soft tissues. This surface technology provides traction for our body's vitally important 'pro-healing' immune cells (M2 macrophages). This in turn, unlocks previously untapped potential to stimulate stem cells - and form new bone throughout the graft. The growing body of science behind NeedleGrip is called osteoimmunology. But for surgeons and their patients it means one thing: a more predictable fusion. *†‡1-5 Indications statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions. About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across four continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com . Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "will" or "expect" or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. *Results from in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.

† MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

‡MagnetOs has been proven to generate more predictable fusions than two commercially available alternatives in an ovine model of posterolateral fusion. 1. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021; 41:756-73.

2. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019; 37:60-73.

3. Van Dijk, et al. Clin Spine Surg. 2020;33(6): E276-E287.

4. Van Dijk, et al. JOR Spine. 2018; e1039.

5. Van Dijk, et al. J Biomed Mater Res. Part B: Appl Biomater. 2019;107(6):2080-2090.



