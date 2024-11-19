Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), the global leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, today announced the commercial launch of its AI software platform on Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition laptop. This premium device release marks the latest deployment of Elliptic Labs' innovative technology, which now includes both the AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor and the new Smart Share hero feature enabled by Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Tap Sensor. The launch introduces Smart Share, a breakthrough capability that enables seamless photo transfer between smartphones and Aura Edition laptops through a simple tap of the phone against the side of the laptop's display. Powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra chipsets (Series 2), these devices showcase the full potential of Elliptic Labs' software-only AI solutions. This launch follows the successful contract announcement from July 2024.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform leverages the company's ultrasound, AI, and multi-modality expertise to deliver software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors that bring seamless user experiences at scale across the PC, smartphone, and IoT markets. The platform's software-only approach provides manufacturers with compelling use-cases, and advantages in power efficiency, privacy enhancement, and security features.

"This dual-sensor launch of our technology on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition represents a significant milestone as our 32nd Lenovo laptop integration, and is a proof point of our strategy to deploy more virtual smart sensors per device deployed across more models with our customers," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Our expanding presence in the growing AI PC market, coupled with innovative features like Smart Share, demonstrates our ability to deliver meaningful value to both manufacturers and end users. As we strengthen our leadership in AI-driven innovation, our technology is setting new standards for device intelligence, sustainability, and user experiences."

The commercial launch reinforces Elliptic Labs' position in the premium laptop segment and highlights the company's execution of its product deployment strategy. This launch validates the company's technology leadership and its ability to monetize innovations in the expanding AI PC market.

AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Lenovo and ThinkPad are trademarks of Lenovo.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs' software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118533354/en/

Contacts:

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com