Azerion Group NV: Azerion announces an update to its Supervisory Board and new additions to its Executive Committee

Azerion announces an update to its Supervisory Board and new additions to its Executive Committee

Amsterdam, 19 November 2024 - Azerion announces today that Mr Chris Figee, Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and Supervisory Board Member, will be stepping down from his roles with Azerion with effect from the end of November 2024. This is due to Mr Figee's additional commitments and responsibilities as CFO and Supervisory Board member of other firms.

With effect from the end of November 2024 Mr Benjamin van de Vrie has been appointed to succeed Mr Figee as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee with Mrs Katrin Bro¨kelmann to continue in her role as member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Mr Zafer Karatas will continue as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Commenting on these developments, Mr Wim de Pundert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board said: "We are grateful to Chris for his dedication and commitment to our mission and his significant impact on our organization and, in particular, during its initial phase as a listed company and through a period of significant transformation and growth. We wish him every success in his other roles. At the same time, we are delighted that Mr van de Vrie has accepted the role as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee."

Looking forward, Azerion continues to see significant opportunities in the market to continue the growth and expansion of its Platform both organically and through strategic partnerships. With those opportunities in mind, Azerion is pleased to announce the further expansion of its Executive Committee with the addition of Mr Mickael Ferreira, Chief Business Officer, and Mr Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, Chief Publishing Officer.

Mr Ferreira has worked at Azerion for over 5 years and has previously acted as Azerion's Vice President of Operations responsible for managing Azerion's global operations. Mr van Teunenbroek has been with Azerion for 10 years where, as Vice President of Games & Content, he oversaw both the integration and the successful divestment of Azerion's Social Card Games portfolio before taking responsibility for the relationships with external content publishers.

