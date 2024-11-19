Ossila, a U. K. -based scientific equipment and materials supplier, has launched a new version of its slot die coater for research labs. It is suitable for teams working on thin film photovoltaics at the scaling-feasibility test stage. Scientific equipment and materials supplier Ossila has launched a new version of its slot die coater for PV research labs that are working on the feasibility of scaling up thin film devices. Compared to an earlier version of the product, it reaches a higher hotplate temperature, up to 140 C, and it has a larger coating area. "Slot die coating is the gold standard ...

