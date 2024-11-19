Atos International: Eviden's Supercomputers Ranked #1 and #2 for Energy Efficiency on the Green500 List

Paris, France - November 19, 2024 -Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in advanced computing, today announces that it has 55 supercomputers listed in the TOP500 ranking and 2 systems dominating the Green500, which are respectively the global listings of the world's most powerful and most energy-efficient supercomputers.

Over the past decade, computing power has grown exponentially, driven even further by advancements in AI. However, this progress has come with a significant increase in energy consumption. Today, controlling and reducing the energy demands of new computing systems is as critical as enhancing their performance, making it a fundamental consideration in their design and manufacturing.

The TOP10 of the Green500 includes three Eviden-built systems that all use Eviden's unique Direct Liquid Cooling technology - an in-house patented solution to cool the entire supercomputer using warm water (up to 40°c) that can achieve more than 97% heat dissipation.

In 1 st position, remaining at the top as in the previous ranking, the JEDI module of Europe's first exascale supercomputer, JUPITER (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/european-exascale-supercomputer-jupiter-sets-new-energy-efficiency-standards-with-1-ranking-in-green500/) procured by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking.

position, remaining at the top as in the previous ranking, the JEDI module of Europe's first exascale supercomputer, JUPITER (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/european-exascale-supercomputer-jupiter-sets-new-energy-efficiency-standards-with-1-ranking-in-green500/) procured by the European supercomputing initiative EuroHPC Joint Undertaking. The 2 nd spot has been awarded to the ROMEO 2025 supercomputer (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/the-university-of-reims-champagne-ardenne-urca-chooses-eviden-for-its-new-romeo-supercomputer-powered-by-nvidia-and-designed-for-grand-est-scientific-research-communities/), located in the French University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (URCA);

spot has been awarded to the ROMEO 2025 supercomputer (https://eviden.com/insights/press-releases/the-university-of-reims-champagne-ardenne-urca-chooses-eviden-for-its-new-romeo-supercomputer-powered-by-nvidia-and-designed-for-grand-est-scientific-research-communities/), located in the French University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne (URCA); In 6th place, the Green500 has also seen the entry of the JETI module (https://www.fz-juelich.de/en/news/archive/press-release/2024/new-jupiter-module-strengthens-leading-position-of-europe2019s-upcoming-exascale-supercomputer), the most-recent module of the JUPITER supercomputer.





By securing the top spots at numbers 1, 2, and number 6 in the Green500, Eviden underscores its commitment to advancing energy-efficient solutions in a sector traditionally known for its high energy consumption. This recognition highlights Eviden's dedication to minimizing the environmental impact of its technologies, offering customers not only cutting-edge performance but also a more sustainable approach to meeting their computational needs.

The TOP500 of the world's most powerful supercomputers has also seen the entry of recently delivered systems such as France's HPC-AI Jean Zay system(#21).

Bruno Lecointe, VP, Global Head of HPC, HPC-AI and Quantum Computing at Eviden, Atos Group, said "Seeing our systems leading the top of the Green500 is a tremendous source of pride for our teams and reinforces Europe's leadership in the high-performance computing market. A more sustainable HPC and AI is crucial in shaping the future of computing, and we look forward to continue helping our clients develop greener, more efficient systems."

***

About Eviden1

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 41,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

Constance Arnoux - constance.arnoux@eviden.com- +33 (0)6 44 12 16 35

1 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion.

Eviden is a registered trademark. © Eviden SAS, 2024.

Attachment