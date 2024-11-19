Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium To Present at the Swiss Mining Institute Annual Conference

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, PORTUGAL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLS)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), the helium project development company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Abraham-James, CEO and President of the Company, will be delivering a presentation at the Swiss Mining Institute Annual Conference, being held on 21 November 2024 at 15:00 CET, at The Dolder Grand, Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032, Zurich, Switzerland.

The presentation will outline Pulsar's investment case, emphasising how newly acquired seismic data has enhanced the geological model of the Company's flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota ("Topaz").

INVESTMENT CASE HIGHLIGHTS

In Q4 2024, and as announced 4 November 2024, Pulsar will deepen the Jetstream #1 appraisal well at Topaz. In February 2024, Pulsar drilled Jetstream #1 to a total depth of 2,200 feet (671 metres) only tagging the uppermost section of the helium bearing zone. This next phase will drill 1,640 feet (500 metres) deeper into the high-concentration helium bearing zone to fully assess the reservoir's full potential.

This follows results announced by the Company on 6 June 2024 , which identified helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, significantly exceeding the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold for commercial viability and strong flow rates.

Independent verified resource evaluations estimate recoverable prospective resources of up to 2.8 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of helium (gross, P10), and 21.3 Bcf of CO2 (gross, P10). The evaluation covers just 13% of the Company's gross land position and highlights the potential for further resource expansion. Further information on the Company's resource position, including net figures, is available in the Company's AIM Admission Document.

Amid ongoing supply constraints, demand for helium continues to grow due to its critical role in advancing technology. With mineral security now a top priority for G7 economies, identifying and developing new primary helium sources in stable jurisdictions - ensuring risk-free extraction throughout the reservoir's lifespan - has become increasingly important.

SWISS MINING INSTITUTE

The Swiss Mining Institute ("SMI") is owned by Bally Capital Advisors SA ("Bally Capital Advisors"), a Swiss based Asset management company founded in 2003. Bally Capital Advisors is a member of the Swiss Association of Asset Managers and Groupement Patronal des Gérants de Patrimoines.

The SMI presents two major annual investment conferences per year in Switzerland, and participation in these private events are by invitation only. Each conference provides top quality, independent perspectives from experts within the resources sector, together with presentations from over 100 selected mining companies. Furthermore, SMI invites 1000+ selected Asset Managers, Portfolio Managers, Fund Managers, and other Professional Investors from all over the world.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

