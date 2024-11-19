Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
19.11.24
08:04 Uhr
4,515 Euro
-0,095
-2,06 %
19.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group announces sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford for EUR21 million

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group announces sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford for EUR21 million 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group announces sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford for EUR21 million 
19-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Dalata Hotel Group announces sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford for EUR21 million 
Hotel to be sold to Neville Hotels 
ISE: DHG         LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London | 19 November 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that it has exchanged 
contracts for the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford to Neville Hotels for EUR21 million (the 'Transaction'). 
Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford is a strongly performing hotel with an experienced management team in place. Under the 
terms of the Transaction, the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford will transfer to Neville Hotels, with Dalata commencing a 
comprehensive process of employee engagement to ensure a seamless transition. 
As previously announced, substantially all of the net proceeds from this Transaction and the sale of Maldron Hotel 
Wexford, are being returned to shareholders through the current share buyback programme announced on 15th October 2024. 
Dalata remains committed to the Irish market and its portfolio where it is the leading hotel operator through its 
Clayton and Maldron brands. The Transaction is expected to be completed in January. Savills advised Dalata on the 
Transaction. 
Dermot Crowley, CEO of Dalata Hotel Group commented: "The Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford has been a significant part of 
Dalata's journey, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team there for all their hard work and 
commitment. The hotel has a strong management team in place and a proven track record of strong performance, providing 
me with confidence that it will continue to excel as part of Neville Hotels. Our focus now is to ensure a smooth and 
positive transition, providing support to our colleagues throughout this period of change. 
As the leading hotel operator in Ireland - a strategic market for the business - we remain committed to delivering 
industry leading hospitality for our guests across all of our hotels." 
ENDS 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,150 rooms and a pipeline of over 870 rooms. For the six-month period ended 
30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per 
Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). 
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
Contacts 
Dalata Hotel Group plc           Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Dermot Crowley, CEO            investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Shane Casserly, Deputy CEO 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
Joint Company Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell           Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright           Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
                      Tel +353 87 737 9089 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting 
 
                      Tel +353 85 277 9905 
Sam Moore/ Rugile Nenortaite 
                      dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  359819 
EQS News ID:  2032647 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032647&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
