The new leadership team will define and execute the firm's Strategy 2030 along the strategic cornerstones of client orientation, people empowerment, differentiation through innovative products, and leveraging global synergies.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces new leadership roles after Matthias Loebich's recent appointment as Managing Partner, with two new appointments and several other executives taking on expanded responsibilities within the global Management Committee:

Elisabeth Denner has been appointed as global leader Markets. She orchestrates a strong firm-wide collaboration across all industries so that the firm's clients get the most innovative, long-lasting solutions to serve their complex requirements. Elisabeth is based in the Paris office and has been with BearingPoint for more than 25 years. She has successfully led the Consumer, Retail, and Luxury business since 2022 and is also a member of our FBLA region management board since 2022. Elisabeth has a long and successful track record in business strategy, transformation, and digital programs for multinational corporations. She also has strong expertise in finance transformation as she led the firm's Finance Excellence offers and teams in France from 2011 to 2017. Elisabeth joined BearingPoint in 1998 and became a Partner in 2011.

Kay Manke has been appointed as global leader of BearingPoint's consulting portfolio and leader of the North American region. He oversees all service lines and focuses on developing new offerings and consultant expertise. Additionally, he is responsible for the generation and management of innovations. Kay is based in the Hamburg office and brings over 30 years of consulting experience to the Management Committee. He has been leading the Operations service line at the global level since 2019 and is a well-respected senior leader in the industry. Kay has a successful track record in consumer goods and retail and leverages his expertise to develop BearingPoint's consulting portfolio. He joined the firm as a Partner in 2007.

Eric Conway has assumed the global Marketing sponsorship in addition to his role as leader for the GROW region (Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK). Eric is responsible for advancing the firm's business and fostering sustainable, profitable growth. He has a passion for collaboration, teamwork, and creating an environment that supports high performance. Eric has worked in a variety of segments and with some of the best-known telecommunication and media brands, in addition to many leading banks and insurance firms and a range of commercial bodies, delivering successful consulting programs across the entire value chain and developing long-term relationships with key clients in the process. He has been a Partner at BearingPoint since 2015.

Iris Grewe took over the role of leader for APAC in addition to her responsibility as regional leader for Germany, Switzerland, and Austria and she is also responsible for the firm's consulting ecosystem. As Partner, Iris has been leading business strategy, transformation and integration projects and programs across Europe, APAC and the US for over 20 years. Together with her team, she works with clients to tackle digital and regulatory change as well as operational excellence in the Financial Services arena and beyond. In her regional role, she focuses on enabling the seamless interaction between client markets, business portfolio and practice operations together with the country teams. She was promoted to Partner in 2010, served on the Partnership Board from 2014-2016, joined the Swiss Management Board in 2015 and the global Management Committee in 2017.

Damien Palacci has assumed the role of Chief People Transformation Officer. The previous role of Chief People Officer has been expanded to Chief People Transformation Officer as BearingPoint aims to be at the forefront of consulting industry transformation. Damien is responsible for implementing the firm-wide people strategy, vital to the business objectives and growth plans of the firm. He focuses on the effective organization and deployment of BearingPoint's people and the realization of their full potential. As Transformation Officer, Damien is responsible for leveraging new capabilities such as artificial intelligence and engaging further with BearingPoint's ecosystem of international technology alliances, start-ups, and internal transformation programs. With the firm for 27 years, Damien has been the global leader for Portfolio and Innovation and a member of the Management Committee since 2019. He became a Partner at BearingPoint in 2009.

Stephan Weber took over the role of Chief Operating Officer. In his role, he enables operational excellence across the firm and takes BearingPoint's systems to the next level. Focusing on managing day-to-day operations, Stephan optimizes the firm's delivery approach and utilization. He is responsible for the BearingPoint support functions, their quality, and efficiency. In addition to that, Stephan also leads the firm's cross-shore-enablement hub. Stephan joined the Management Committee in 2019 and has been with BearingPoint since 1997. He became a Partner in 2009.

In summary, the management committee now consists of 11 top executives with Matthias Loebich at the helm: Global Management Team BearingPoint.

"We will continue running our business with a structure that supports our go-to-market across the globe in a powerful and client-focused way. The new leadership builds on our commitment to creating lasting outcomes for our clients and empowering people to succeed. Based on this commitment, our strategic cornerstones are genuine client orientation, people empowerment, differentiation through innovative products, and leveraging global synergies. A key focus will be harnessing the power of our global presence and relevance to elevate the value we bring to clients. I am very much looking forward to working with all of our people to roll out our Strategy 2030," said Matthias Loebich, Managing Partner BearingPoint.

