u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox launches its first LTE Cat 1bis module with embedded eSIM for flexible and reliable connectivity management



19.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST







SARA-R10001DE offers the ability to switch between networks for best coverage and cost with Wireless Logic's connectivity solutions. Thalwil, Switzerland - November 19, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has launched the SARA-R10001DE , a LTE Cat 1bis module featuring an embedded eSIM with Wireless Logic connectivity designed to improve the robustness, reliability, and resilience of IoT applications. The integral eSIM ensures flexible connectivity management and gives customers the ability to switch to the best network in terms of coverage.The new u-blox SARA-R10001DE provides full LTE Cat 1bis band support and an eSIM with multi-IMSI technology and eUICC capability. The eSIM is already profiled with a series of Wireless Logic SIM profiles but can also be remotely profiled via OTA using Remote SIM Provisioning. The multiple SIM profiles stored in the Wireless Logic eSIM allow the module to connect to the best network automatically. This gives confidence that the module will always connect to the best network and that the eSIM will maintain reliable connectivity by switching automatically to a different operator if any issues arise. The embedded eSIM simplifies customer logistics because it minimizes the time and effort involved in managing SIM procurement and eliminates the need to source companion components such as SIM holders. The SARA-R10001DE allows customers to simplify logistics and reduce complexity. Bundling an IoT module with flexible connectivity allows customers to use a single SKU instead of having several SKUs with different SIM cards in the warehouse, simplifying stock itineraries and reducing storage requirements. Designed to provide LTE global coverage, SARA-R10001DE provides an easy migration path for legacy 2G and 3G devices to 4G LTE global coverage. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect everything. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Sven Etzold Senior Director Business Marketing Mobile +41 76 561 0066 sven.etzold@u-blox.com



End of Media Release

