HEALWELL AI announces the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board, designed to empower the Company's global growth initiatives and offer expert guidance on product development, ethical considerations related to use of AI, regulatory compliance, and market positioning.

Beatrice York, Dr. Marcel Reichart and Reeva Misra have joined HEALWELL's Strategic Advisory Board, bringing expertise across international business, AI, healthcare, and technology with the goal to help the company realize potential in creating impactful societal and shareholder value

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), an AI and data science company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board to assist in guiding the Company's future strategic initiatives. The first three members of the formed advisory board are Beatrice York, Dr. Marcel Reichart and Reeva Misra, all of whom bring diverse and highly valuable expertise to HEALWELL, enhancing its mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions in the health and wellness sector.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the formation of our Strategic Advisory Board and welcome Beatrice York, Dr. Marcel Reichart, and Reeva Misra to the HEALWELL family. Each of these individuals brings extraordinary talent and global perspective to our mission. Dr. Reichart's expertise in corporate and business development, with deep connections across Fortune 500 companies and capital markets, will be invaluable as we expand globally. Reeva Misra, a visionary serial entrepreneur, understands the intersection of life sciences and AI, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation in preventative care. We are also deeply honored to have Beatrice York join us, as her leadership and advocacy in AI and healthcare further elevate HEALWELL's ability to address global health challenges. Together, this board will be an outstanding resource in supporting HEALWELL's goals to develop impactful products and services that create societal value and drive shareholder value."

Beatrice York, a member of the British royal family, is the founder of BY-EQ Limited, an advisory organisation founded to support and enrich the landscape of technology and applied innovation. Initiated after seeing the effect of silos and lack of collaboration on the industry, BY-EQ is a boutique service provider working to design transformative moments to ensure critical technology advancements are fostered through a shared vision across sectors.

Through bespoke projects where collaboration with multiple stakeholders is critical to success, drawing from her diverse background in technology and philanthropy, Beatrice York combines her expertise to foster environments and conversations where empathy, understanding, and authentic communication thrive. BY-EQ works to inspire artificial intelligence, and wider technology industries to do more to support the enablement of the sector to develop with humanity in mind.

Dr. Marcel Reichart is a global executive, expert, and senior advisor with extensive experience and a wide network in international business development, communications, finance, and management across media, consumer and technology growth industries. He has served in international public and private board roles and is currently a director of NeueHouse and RHEI. Dr. Reichart was a Corporate Center Board Member and the Executive Vice President of Digital Development and Partnerships of globally leading media, education, and services group Bertelsmann and an Executive Vice President of the publicly-listed European broadcaster RTL Group and head of its Digital Hub. He also served on Bertelsmann's Creative Advisory Board and its venture funds' global investment committees. He held previous senior executive roles at Hubert Burda Media, a leading European family-owned diversified media and technology group, including responsibilities for business development, marketing, communications, research, and as Chief of Staff of publisher Dr. Hubert Burda. Dr. Reichart is also a Co-Founder of the renowned innovation conference DLD and was its co-director. Dr. Reichart is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader Alumni and is associated with other notable global leadership and innovation networks. He earned his master's degrees in Corporate Management at WHU in Germany and Emlyon Business School in France as well as a doctorate in Economic Sciences.

Reeva Misra is a three-time entrepreneur, Chairwoman, Advisor, and Investor, and the Founder & CEO of Walking on Earth (WONE), a precision health platform focused on regulating stress. Reeva is passionate about using technology as a force for good and has held leadership roles at tech scale-ups across AI, education, and health. She holds masters degrees from Oxford University and Yale University and has been a Teaching Fellow and Guest Lecturer at Stanford Business School, Harvard Business School and Yale. She's been awarded Management Today's 35 Women Under 35 and featured in the Financial Times, The Telegraph and Sifted. Reeva supports education for children in India through her scholarship foundation Vahani Scholarship. Reeva's work at WONE and her experience in health tech innovation will be complimentary as HEALWELL continues to develop advanced clinical decision support systems aimed at improving patient health outcomes.

HEALWELL's Strategic Advisory Board will serve as a key resource, offering expert guidance on product development, ethical considerations, regulatory compliance, and market positioning. It aims to bridge the gap between technology and healthcare, ensuring that HEALWELL's innovations are not only pioneering but also responsible and aligned with industry standards and patient needs. With expertise spanning corporate development, AI, healthcare, and life sciences, this board is designed to empower HEALWELL's global growth and strengthen its market positioning.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such as the anticipated impact of the Strategic Advisory Board and its members on the Company's business, growth strategy and market position, and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-Looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "growth", "guide", "assist in", "ensuring", "goal", "inspire", "achieve", "improve", "future", "plan", "opportunities", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-Looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: changes in personnel, senior management and strategic advisors; the anticipated roles and responsibilities of the Strategic Advisory Board; the Company's ability to continue to access debt and equity markets to fund its capital and growth requirements; the effects of competition in the industry; the stability of general economic and market conditions; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

SOURCE: HEALWELL AI