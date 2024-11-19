Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
19.11.24
09:42 Uhr
133,10 Euro
+0,76
+0,57 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.11.2024 09:34 Uhr
Temenos powers on-premises generative AI for real-time banking with NVIDIA accelerated computing

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK and GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced it is bringing high-performance, on-premises Temenos generative AI - built with the NVIDIA AI platform - to banks, empowering them to transform data into real-time insights while retaining full control over their information.

Banks can deliver more personalized, customer-centered experiences by processing unstructured data efficiently and securely on site with Temenos' generative AI built with the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software.

With this announcement, Temenos will deploy its own generative AI on premises on NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform, providing banks with exceptional speed and precision in delivering AI-driven services.

Temenos generative AI is executed using NVIDIA NIMmicroservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which provides optimized AI inference throughput and latency, as well as facilitated deployment, scaling, monitoring and management of AI models. Hence, Temenos' generative AI solutions on NVIDIA's platform give banks the flexibility to scale their AI capabilities and meet customer demands quickly, supporting more effective, responsive and compliant banking.

The collaboration with NVIDIA emphasizes Temenos' commitment to responsible AI, allowing banks to harness the full power of data while ensuring privacy and control. With the high-performance NVIDIA AI platform, Temenos is helping banks future-proof their operations and elevate the customer experience.

Barb Morgan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Temenos, commented: "This collaboration exemplifies the strength of combining Temenos' banking expertise with NVIDIA's industry-leading AI infrastructure, giving banks powerful tools to serve customers in real-time with precision and control. At Temenos, we believe in responsible, customer-centric AI that empowers banks to innovate on their own terms. With NVIDIA, we're helping enable banks to unlock the future of financial services-where data-driven insights meet unparalleled performance and customer-centric innovation."

Malcolm deMayo, Vice President of Global Financial Services at NVIDIA, said: "AI is reshaping financial services, letting banks reimagine customer interactions and optimize secure, scalable and efficient operations. With Temenos's integration of NVIDIA NIM microservices, banks can access real-time insights, identify areas for improvement, and deliver more personalized and responsive customer experiences."

Explainable AI is embedded in multiple areas within Temenos solutions including credit scoring, anti-money laundering, payment exceptions, customer engagement and cross-selling. Temenos generative AI solutions can give business users instant access to unique insights and reports, enabling them to transform operations, increase productivity and enhance customer experience.

Additionally, Temenos generative AI solutions will run on NVIDIA's verified deployment architecture, enabling them to be distributed and deployed by NVIDIA's network of partners.

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading platform for composable banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2X the industry average. These banks' IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2X the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
