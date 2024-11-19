Chinese manufacturer DAS Solar says it will open a €109 million ($115. 3 million) panel production plant in Mandeure, France, by 2025. From pv magazine France Chinese PV module maker DAS Solar plans to build a 3 GW solar panel factory in Mandeure, in France's Doubs department. Vice President Shi Si announced the project during a recent press briefing organized by the Pays de Montbéliard Agglomération (PMA). The company will invest €109 million to establish three production lines in a 51,000 sqm facility, repurposing a former Faurecia (now Forvia) automotive subcontractor site. DAS Solar set up ...

