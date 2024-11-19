Radiative cooling is an emerging technology that holds the potential to enhance the performance and longevity of PV modules. Researchers from the Institute of Nanotechnology of Lyon explain how this technology may reach commercial maturity. The partial conversion of sunlight into electricity by solar panels results in their heating, with temperatures rising to 50-60 C, which significantly reduces both their efficiency and lifespan. Managing this heat is essential for maintaining the performance and durability of photovoltaic systems as they expand globally. Imagine a world where solar panels achieve ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...