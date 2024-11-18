NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol SAVE - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's November 18, 2024 press release and Form 8-K disclosures that the Company has commenced a prearranged chapter 11 process in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the Company disclosed that all of the Company's existing common stock and other equity interests will be cancelled without any distributions to the holders of such common stock and other equity interests on account thereof.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Spirit Investor Relations

investorrelations@spirit.com



Media Inquiries:

Spirit Media Relations

Media_Relations@spirit.com



FGS Global

Spirit@fgsglobal.com



NYSE Contact:

NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com