World's largest building society embraces hybrid cloud strategy, selects HPE GreenLake to future-proof IT estate, strengthen operational resilience, ensure compliance, provide sustainable IT and deliver a best-in-class digital experience to customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Nationwide Building Society, the world's largest building society, has selected HPE GreenLake cloud for its private cloud deployment, enabling it to accelerate its hybrid cloud journey. With the addition of HPE GreenLake Management Services as a strategic cloud services provider, Nationwide is realizing its vision to use the power of cloud technology to support the evolving needs of its customers.

In 2018, Nationwide kick started an ambitious journey to ensure it was primed for the next generation of digital innovation, with their hybrid cloud strategy being driven by the need for different cloud environments for various types of data and workloads. Leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of HPE GreenLake, Nationwide is creating an agile, scalable, secure, resilient, and efficient technology platform.

"In today's world our customers expect us to deliver an always-on service whilst providing new, innovative features that help them better manage their finances," says Paul Walsh, Director of Infrastructure Service Delivery, at Nationwide Building Society. "Nationwide's hybrid cloud strategy is vital to our ability to compete and means we can continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers. HPE GreenLake cloud is a core component of our hybrid cloud strategy. With them we're building a cloud platform that will further improve our resilience and agility, enabling us to provide even better levels of service and deliver new capabilities to our developers faster than ever before."

With HPE GreenLake Management Services, Nationwide's IT team will automate and orchestrate infrastructure management and deliver infrastructure as code. This enables them to focus on innovation, value-add activities and gain better control over application builds and security. Faster release cycles will accelerate the time to market, providing consistent customer experiences across all digital platforms. At the same time, Nationwide can ensure that sufficient controls are in place to manage risk, protect their customers and meet the demands of regulators, while unlocking the value of cloud technology.

Nationwide's hybrid cloud strategy fully embraces cloud economics, enabling efficient monitoring and management of consumption HPE GreenLake consumption-based model prevents overprovisioning and allows Nationwide to only pay for capacity that they are using. This is expected to support Nationwide in reducing their IT cost base by at least 30%.

Furthermore, a dedicated service within HPE GreenLake cloud gives the building society a clear overview of their energy consumption and emissions, enabling them to manage their infrastructure more efficiently and reduce the environmental impact. The impact will be further reduced by upcycling and recycling of decommissioned assets, such as the end-of-use compute and storage infrastructure that GreenLake has replaced.

"We are proud to support Nationwide with their cloud vision, providing them with enhanced control and security and the reliability and flexibility for growth," said Matt Harris, senior vice president and managing director, UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa at HPE. "Nationwide's modernization journey showcases the effectiveness of HPE GreenLake cloud, with the storied institution transitioning from complex, legacy technology to a modern, future-proofed hybrid cloud operating model where a one-size-fits all public cloud could never be the only answer."

About Nationwide

Nationwide is the world's largest building society, with over 17 million customers, 16 million of whom have a current account, mortgage or savings product, and are therefore members of the Society. Nationwide is owned by its members and focuses on providing banking products and services to its customers. Nationwide has over 18,000 employees, including those based in its headquarters in Swindon, and those working in its network of over 600 branches across the UK.

Nationwide is the UK's third largest mortgage provider and holds almost £1 in every £10 saved in the UK, as well as one in ten of the UK's current accounts. It also supports landlords and those who rely on the private rented sector for their long-term housing needs through its buy to let business, The Mortgage Works. In addition, Nationwide offers a comprehensive range of wider retail financial services and products, including credit cards, personal loans and insurance. These offerings diversify its income, and help it give value back to its customers, through better product pricing than the market average and better service than its peers.

Nationwide's purpose is "Banking but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society". The Nationwide Board believes that its mutual ownership model enables it to balance its need to retain sufficient profit to remain financially strong, with its commitment to share its success with its customers and members.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit www.hpe.com

