Trina Storage Ranked Top 10 by S&P Global Commodity Insights for Global Energy Storage Delivery Capability

MUNICH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the thriving global energy storage market, Trina Storage has once again earned recognition from authoritative institutions with its outstanding innovation capabilities and global layout. The latest 2024 Energy Storage System Integrator Report released by market insight company, S&P Global Commodity Insights, reveals that Trina Storage has secured a position among the Top 10 energy storage integrators in China, the UK, and Australia. The rankings are based on the total amount of installed and contracted projects in each region. S&P Global Commodity Insights plays a crucial role in the global energy transition, covering a range of sectors including oil, natural gas, electricity, chemicals, metals, agricultural products, and shipping. It also provides valuable insights for participants in energy storage industry.

Driving Energy Solutions Across the Globe

Trina Storage's ranking underscores its ability to deliver cutting-edge energy storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse global markets. Leveraging a vertically integrated approach and extensive industry expertise, Trina Storage offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, covering advanced battery manufacturing, system engineering, and project commissioning.

Trina Storage is dedicated to driving the energy transition by offering solutions for multiple applications. The flagship Elementa 2 system exemplifies this commitment, featuring proprietary battery cells, an intelligent bionic liquid-cooled system, IP67 module design, and C5-grade anti-corrosion coating for enhanced energy density and safety.

Expanding Market Reach

With a flexible, market-tailored approach, Trina Storage has successfully delivered impactful projects across multiple regions, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the energy transition.

In the UK, Trina Storage has achieved significant growth, with project shipments exceeding 1GWh. In the U.S., the company successfully delivered and commissioned four grid-scale energy storage systems in Massachusetts, further establishing its presence in North America.

Across Europe, key milestones including a 100MWh project in Germany, and the Torre di Pierri standalone energy storage project in Italy. As of Q3 2024, Trina Storage has cumulatively shipped over 7.5 GWh of energy storage products and systems worldwide.

"With over 7.5GWh of energy storage systems delivered globally, we have gained significant experience in technology development, product optimization, project execution, and after-sales service. Our aim is to provide high-value solutions that support customers' success and contribute to sustainable energy development." said Wensheng Feng, Vice President of Trina Storage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560974/Banner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-ranked-top-10-by-sp-global-commodity-insights-for-global-energy-storage-delivery-capability-302309701.html