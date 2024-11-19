Blackbaud Institute Releases New Research on Charitable Support Trends Across Generations in the UK and Ireland

Monetary Donations Are Perceived as the Most Impactful Way to Make a Difference Across Generations, but Volunteering and Advocacy Remain Important

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Institute, a sector research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has released a new report, Charitable Support Across Generations in the UK and Ireland, highlighting shifting donation patterns and support preferences among Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers. This comprehensive study sheds light on generational attitudes toward charitable support, factors influencing giving, and the emerging challenges nonprofit organisations face in an increasingly complex landscape.

The report, based on survey responses from over 1,000 participants, uncovers distinct generational differences that shape charitable behaviour today. While financial donations remain the top way for each generation to make an impact, Gen Z notably prioritises volunteering and advocacy, signalling a new direction in charitable engagement. Health, children, and animal causes are most widely supported, with each generation holding unique perspectives on how best to help.

"With economic challenges reshaping how individuals prioritise their support, understanding the unique motivations of each generation has never been more essential," said Dan Keyworth, Vice President and Managing Director, Customer Success, Blackbaud. "This report highlights that while traditional giving remains strong, younger generations, especially Gen Z, are redefining engagement through volunteering and advocacy. By aligning with these shifting preferences, charities can build deeper, more sustainable connections with supporters across every age group."

Key Findings from the Report:

Diverse Support Preferences Across Generations: Donations are the most common form of support across all generations, though Gen Z emphasises volunteering, with 50% participating, while Boomers focus more on advocacy and spreading awareness.

Donations are the most common form of support across all generations, though Gen Z emphasises volunteering, with 50% participating, while Boomers focus more on advocacy and spreading awareness. Influential Drivers for Charitable Support : Across generations, trust in the organisation, belief in the mission, and perceived impact on urgent needs are paramount. Younger generations also express a strong need for transparency and privacy, shaping expectations for nonprofit communication.

: Across generations, trust in the organisation, belief in the mission, and perceived impact on urgent needs are paramount. Younger generations also express a strong need for transparency and privacy, shaping expectations for nonprofit communication. Generational Giving Barriers : Economic constraints, limited time, and concerns about organisational efficiency are prevalent reasons for non-support. Lack of trust is notably higher among Gen Z and Millennials, emphasising the importance of transparent, impactful messaging from nonprofits.

: Economic constraints, limited time, and concerns about organisational efficiency are prevalent reasons for non-support. Lack of trust is notably higher among Gen Z and Millennials, emphasising the importance of transparent, impactful messaging from nonprofits. Preferred Communication and Acknowledgment: Email remains the most preferred form of recognition. However, Millennials and Gen Z value public recognition and detailed impact reports, underscoring the evolving expectation for digital and personalised nonprofit engagement.

The report further provides actionable recommendations for nonprofits to effectively engage supporters across generations, including strategies to build trust, enhance volunteer programmes, and diversify donation methods to meet evolving preferences. Get more information on Charitable Support Across Generations and access the full report here.

bbcon 2024 London

Publication of the new report follows the success of Blackbaud's recent bbcon London event, hosted in late October. Over 200 Blackbaud customers, technology partners, expert speakers and Blackbaud staff attended the event to hear more about the major waves of innovation that will transform the future of social impact for Blackbaud's customers in the UK and across Europe.

These announcements included a host of AI-powered solutions, enhanced functionality of Blackbaud's core fundraising product, integrated payments experiences to help organisations raise and save more, and more flexibility to help customers extend their Blackbaud software. Breakout sessions provided the opportunity for delegates to hear best practices for fundraising, grantmaking, and corporate impact, as well as network with like-minded peers.

