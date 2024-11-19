Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ducker Carlisle Adds Data and AI Services to Help Clients Accelerate Growth

Finanznachrichten News

Global Consulting Firm Combines Decades of Industry-Specific Knowledge with AI to Fast-Track Results

LISBON, Portugal and BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducker Carlisle, a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, today announced a new SparkWise Data and AI service that combines the firm's 30+ years of industry-specific consulting experience with leading-edge data management and AI knowhow to drive new cost and operational efficiencies for corporate clients and OEM aftersales departments. The team is based in a new Lisbon office to take advantage of the area's rich talent pool, with additional staff in the firm's established Boston, Detroit and Bangalore locations.

Senior team members include Fabien Cros, Chief Data and AI Officer, who most recently served as Data & AI Country Lead for Manufacturing at Google; Guillaume Denis, Generative AI Director, who was formerly Google's Data, AI & Measurement Lead for Automotive, Luxury and Travel; and Arthur Derennes, Data Engineering Director, whose prior role as VP Engineering at global data and AI consultancy Artefact spanned multiple industries.

"Successful AI implementation requires more than technology expertise. It's a strategic effort that optimizes results only if it's built on a deep understanding and alignment with the client's particular business needs, objectives, operations and challenges," said Paul Gurizzian, Ducker Carlisle CEO. "Pairing our decades of consulting work in specific industry sectors with the skills of AI experts who have experience in those same sectors enables us to deliver what we call 'True Impact AI' that drives meaningful benefits to the bottom line."

Focusing on both strategy and solutions, the new SparkWise Data & AI service leverages Ducker Carlisle's extensive knowledge of the automotive, heavy equipment, building and construction, industrial and materials industries; aftersales teams in those industries; and private equity firms' portfolio clients in the same business sectors. Services include:

  • Identification of the best AI, GenAI, data monetization and automation use cases and roadmap for each client, based on market-specific insights developed over decades of business consulting as well as expert analysis of feasibility, costs, implementation timelines and potential ROI
  • Data quality evaluation, cleansing and management to support AI deployments, including data mapping across disparate systems, centralization of diverse data types into data lakes or lake houses, and establishment of data governance programs
  • AI solution, tool development and implementation by Ducker Carlisle's dedicated data and AI team in the U.S., Europe and India
  • Building strong AI cultures through acculturation sessions, training, workshops, hackathons and conferences

This suite of data and AI services helps clients automate manual tasks, reduce costs, accelerate sales growth, enhance productivity, and drive other business improvements.

Sample applications include streamlining RFP preparation, establishing AI-powered multi-channel booking agents, deploying an intelligent spare parts recommendation agent, implementing demand forecasting, introducing AI-driven pricing and much more - all advancing clients' ability to optimize costs and gain competitive advantage.

For more information, email sparkwise@duckercarlisle.com

About Ducker Carlisle

Ducker Carlisle is a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps many of the world's largest companies and private equity firms optimize business performance and accelerate growth across complex markets. Founded in 1961 with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the firm provides a unique continuum of services to deliver custom, industry-centric solutions enabling clients to maximize business results. For more information, visit Ducker Carlisle I?Twitter?I?LinkedIn?

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ducker-carlisle-adds-data-and-ai-services-to-help-clients-accelerate-growth-302309423.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.