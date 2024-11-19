Bioz, Inc.: New Partnership: Bioz Helps DNA Polymerase Technology to Boost Research Visibility Through Interactive Citation Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a driving force in AI-enhanced citation tracking, is pleased to announce a new partnership with DNA Polymerase Technology. By integrating Bioz Badges into their website, researchers can instantly access real-world citation data that highlights a product's proven impact in research, allowing for a seamless, data-driven experience right on the supplier's website.

The innovative AI-powered Bioz Badges provide a unique way to display key citation data directly on the website, enabling visitors to see article snippets that reference DNA Polymerase Technology in pre-print and peer-reviewed publications. These interactive badges showcase critical excerpts from scientific articles. This gives researchers the ability to quickly assess how products have been applied in research, all without leaving the supplier's website.

Bioz Badges are paired with Bioz Micro Badges which appear on the supplier's search results pages, offering users an immediate visual cue regarding the credibility and relevance of DNA Polymerase Technology while reviewing the search results. This increased visibility in search helps drive qualified traffic to the product webpages, while allowing potential customers and researchers to access valuable information at their fingertips.

Angie Stern, Operations Manager, commented: "We've been particularly impressed with the tracking capabilities. The insights we're gaining into how users are engaging with the content are invaluable. It's not just about showing the citations…it's about understanding how those citations influence user behavior and drive further engagement with our website. This level of visibility is helping us make more informed decisions about our marketing strategy and how we connect with researchers."

"We are excited to partner with an industry leader to bring into sharper focus their contributions to the research community." Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, Dr. Karin Lachmi, stated. "By displaying citation data directly on their website, Bioz Badges and Bioz Micro Badges help drive conversions by giving visitors the immediate validation they need, all while keeping them engaged on the website. This seamless access to research insights is transforming how companies leverage scientific data to build trust and drive adoption," added Dr. Lachmi.

Together, Bioz and DNA Polymerase Technology are setting a new standard for how citation data can be used to increase user engagement, improve product validation, and drive business success in the scientific sector.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About DNA Polymerase Technology

DNA Polymerase Technology is a leader in the development of high-performance DNA polymerase solutions, providing precision tools for DNA amplification in PCR applications. Their products are trusted by researchers worldwide for their reliability, efficiency, and consistency in producing accurate results.

