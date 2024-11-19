Blusky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Hosts Demo Days at Biochar Facility in Arkansas

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sector is pleased to announce it has initiated a series of informative demonstration events at its AR1 biochar production facility located in Warren, Arkansas.

The demo day events have been arranged to host executives and key personnel from specially invited organizations to view BluSky's technology and to provide an opportunity to interact with team members and in-house subject matter experts. Based on initial interest and response, the Company is scheduling multiple opportunities on a monthly basis to accommodate these demonstration sessions.

The intent of these events is to offer insights to address the unique needs or interests of diverse organizations by featuring a number of topics across a suite of core benefits such as carbon reduction, economic development, power generation, job creation, biochar production, and project investment opportunities.

BluSky's head of Business Development, Greg Pakiela notes, "We are delighted to have attracted the volume of interest that led us to organize and offer these in person events. Nothing compares to actually tangibly being able to watch the Vulcan pyrolysis system in action and to have a chance to meet with our experts to answer in in depth questions unique to a myriad of end-use applications and economic scenarios.

The Company invites expressions of interest to attend an upcoming demo day event from representatives of clean technology equipment buyers, carbon credit purchasers, land management organizations, forestry companies, milling operations, state and national politicians, professional engineering groups, economic development departments, agricultural interests, potential suppliers and vendors, non-profits, technology companies, project financiers, and entrepreneurs, alongside our current and pending partners.

International, national and regional industrial operators in the forestry sector will particularly benefit from understanding how BluSky transforms wood waste into valuable carbon credits along with solutions to improve or remediate soil and water issues while removing climate altering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. To find out more about biochar production solutions and contact BluSky to learn how to attend an upcoming demonstration event, please contact:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

greg.pakiela@bluskycarbon.com

A short video showing the equipment in operation and offering some insights into the facility, the region, and BluSky's strategic plan is available on its corporate website: click here.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4 /WKN:A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - right where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

William ("Will") Hessert

Chief Executive Officer

BluSky Carbon Inc.

35 Research Parkway,

Old Saybrook, CT, 06475\

Tel. (860) 577-2080

Web. https://bluskycarbon.com/

Email. info@bluskycarbon.com

Sales or partner opportunities:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

greg.pakiela@bluskycarbon.com

