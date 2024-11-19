TAT Technologies Ltd.: TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 35%, Increases Net Income by 33% and Adjusted EBITDA by 70% for the Third Quarter of 2024

Company Delivers 8th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues
NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3'24).
Financial Highlights for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024:
- Revenues increased by 35.2% to $40.5 million in Q3'24 vs. $29.9 million for Q3'23. Year-to-date revenues increased by 36% to $111.1 million compared to $82.0 million for the same period last year.
- Gross profit increased by 45.9% to $8.5 million (21% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3'24 compared to $5.8 million (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) for Q3'23. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 51.8% to $23.5 million (21.2% as a percentage of revenues) vs. $15.5 million (18.9% as a percentage of revenues) for the same period last year.
- Net lncome increased by 33% to $2.9 million, or $0. 2 6 per diluted share in Q3'24, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q3'23. For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, net income increased by 77% to $7.6 million, or $0. 6 9 per diluted share compared with a net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to $ 5.1 million in Q3'24 compared with $3.0 million in Q3'23. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, increased by 70 % to $ 13.1 million compared with $7.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.
- Cash flow from operations in Q3'24 was positive $2.8 million compared to negative ($3.7) million in Q3'23. For the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2024, cash flow from operations was negative ($4.9) million compared to positive $0.5 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.
- During Q3 2024 the Company raised $9.9 million in shares from the capital markets.
Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented, "TAT delivered record revenue and profitability in the third quarter as we executed on long-term agreements and onboarded new customers. Our increased scale, continued operational efficiency and a 160 basis point expansion of our gross margins enabled an 33% improvement in net income and a 70% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."
"As we look towards next year, we see the demand for our products and services continues to grow, as our orders and LTA backlog increased to $423 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "Supply of parts for APUs and landing gears continues to be challenging. We are preparing ourselves with a higher level of parts inventory in order to be able to better support our customers. We are also very focused on internal processes improvements that will yield with improved profitability and a better turnaround time and on-time delivery for the benefit of our customers. We continue being positive of the outcome into 2025."
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.
About TAT Technologies LTD
TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.
TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.
TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,570
$15,979
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $345 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
respectively
29,693
20,009
Restricted deposit
-
661
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
7,269
6,397
Inventory
61,875
51,280
Total current assets
107,407
94,326
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
298
302
Investment in affiliates
2,890
2,168
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
652
664
Deferred income taxes
1,085
994
Intangible assets, net
1,620
1,823
Property, plant and equipment, net
41,108
42,554
Operating lease right of use assets
2,627
2,746
Total non-current assets
50,280
51,251
|
Total assets
$ 157,687
$145,577
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$ 2,089
$2,200
Short term loans
2,623
12,138
Accounts payable
12,904
9,988
Accrued expenses and other
16,617
13,952
Operating lease liabilities
1,127
1,033
Total current liabilities
35,360
39,311
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans
11,383
12,886
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
953
1,000
Operating lease liabilities
1,489
1,697
Total non-current liabilities
13,825
15,583
|
Total liabilities
$49,185
$54,894
EQUITY:
Share capital
-
3,140
Translation reserves
121
-
Additional paid-in capital
89,608
76,335
Treasury stock at cost
(2,088)
(2,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
27
Retained earnings
20,861
13,269
Total shareholders' equity
108,502
90,683
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$157,687
$145,577
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Revenues:
Products
$ 12,164
$ 10,003
$ 35,831
$ 25,461
$35,241
Services
28,295
19,932
75,241
56,496
78,553
40,459
29,935
111,072
81,957
113,794
Cost of revenue, net:
Products
8,535
7,550
25,194
19,372
30,517
Services
23,443
16,571
62,347
47,086
60,809
31,978
24,121
87,541
66,458
91,326
Gross Profit
8,481
5,814
23,531
15,499
22,468
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
326
194
946
450
715
Selling and marketing, net
1,994
1,350
5,647
3,807
5,523
General and administrative, net
2,715
2,547
8,940
7,482
10,588
Other income
-
(37)
(390)
(478)
(433)
5,035
4,054
15,143
11,261
16,393
Operating income
3,446
1,760
8,388
4,238
6,075
Interest expenses
(420)
(408)
(1,183)
(1,214)
(1,683)
Other financial income (expenses), Net
(315)
283
(308)
433
353
Income before taxes on income (tax benefit)
2,711
1,635
6,897
3,457
4,745
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
15
(390)
(94)
(479)
576
Income before share of equity investment
2,696
2,025
6,991
3,936
4,169
Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies
169
126
601
347
503
Net Income
$ 2,865
$ 2,151
$ 7,592
$ 4,283
$4,672
Basic and diluted income per share
Net income per share
$ 0.27
$ 0.24
$ 0.73
$ 0.48
$ 0.52
Net income per diluted shares
$ 0.26
$ 0.24
$ 0.69
$ 0.47
$ 0.51
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
10,609,867
8,929,332
10,462,012
8,929,332
8,961,689
Diluted
10,829,749
9,134,476
11,055,263
9,134,476
9,084,022
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Net income
$ 2,865
$ 2,151
$ 7,592
$ 4,283
$4,672
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
Change in foreign currency translation
Adjustments
(43)
-
121
-
-
Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivatives
-
(24)
(27)
2
53
Total comprehensive income
$ 2,822
$2,149
$ 7,686
$4,285
$4,725
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Share capital
Accumulated
Number of shares issued
Amount
Additional paid-in capital
|
Translation reserves
other comprehensive income (loss)
Treasury shares
Retained earnings
Total equity
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
9,186,019
$ 2,842
$ 66,245
-
$ (26)
$ (2,088)
$ 8,597
$ 75,570
CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
53
-
4,672
4,725
Exercise of option
32,466
8
157
-
-
-
165
Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141
1,158,600
290
9,774
-
-
-
10,064
Share based compensation
-
-
159
-
-
-
159
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 20 2 3
10,377,085
$ 3,140
$ 76,335
-
$ 27
$ (2,088)
$ 13,269
$ 90,683
CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 3 0 , 2024 (unaudited):
Comprehensive profit
121
(27)
-
7,592
7,686
Exercise of option
84,006
12
(12)
-
-
-
-
-
Cancel of shares per value
(3,152)
3,152
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $152
673,340
-
9,923
-
-
-
-
9,923
Share based compensation
-
-
210
-
210
BALANCE AT SEP 30, 2024 (unaudited)
11,134,431
-
$ 89,608
$ 121
-
$ (2,088)
$ 20,861
$ 108,502
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
$2,865
$2,151
$7,592
$ 4,283
$ 4,672
Depreciation and amortization
1,514
1,099
4,319
3,040
4,710
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives
-
-
22
-
(9)
Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
(8)
22
12
119
116
Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability
4
(1)
5
(7)
22
Non cash finance (income) expenses
217
(254)
(271)
(502)
(172)
Decrease in provision for restructuring expenses
-
(15)
(63)
(105)
(126)
Change in allowance for credit losses
(40)
(83)
-
(88)
(182)
Share in results of affiliated Company
(170)
(126)
(601)
(347)
(503)
Share based compensation
21
8
210
129
159
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
(45)
(28)
(47)
(155)
(148)
Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment
-
(43)
(355)
(529)
(530)
Deferred income taxes, net
12
(388)
(91)
(464)
235
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in trade accounts receivable
(3,456)
(4,051)
(9,706)
(2,927)
(4,205)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses
(547)
(23)
(872)
1,416
(341)
Increase in inventory
(5,112)
(4,450)
(10,655)
(4,734)
(5,400)
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
3,825
480
2,916
(1,675)
(245)
Increase in accrued expenses and other
3,710
1,976
2,728
3,039
4,202
Net cash used in operating activities
$ 2,790
$(3,726)
$(4,857)
$493
$ 2,255
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
37
1,306
1,972
2,002
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,621)
(569)
(3,588)
(3,024)
(5,102)
Purchase of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
(479)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$(1,621)
$(532)
$(2,282)
$(1,052)
$(3,579)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of long-term loans
(504)
(461)
(1,454)
(1,307)
(1,701)
Net change in short term credit from banks
(10,072)
1,000
(9,404)
1,000
1,000
Proceeds from long-term loans received
-
249
-
249
712
Issuance of common shares
-
-
12
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net
9,923
-
9,923
-
10,064
Exercise of options
-
-
(12)
165
165
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
$(653)
$788
$(935)
$107
$10,240
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and
516
(3,470)
(8,074)
(452)
8,916
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,352
11,044
16,942
8,026
8,026
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$8,868
$7,574
$8,868
$7,574
$16,942
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:
Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
228
-
818
-
1345
Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment
-
-
60
-
68
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
(437)
(373)
(1,289)
(1.071)
(1,438)
TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Year ended
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Net income (loss)
$2,865
$2,151
$7,592
$4,283
$4,672
Adjustments:
Share in results and sale of equity
investment of affiliated companies
(169)
(126)
(601)
(347)
(503)
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
15
(390)
(94)
(480)
576
Financial expenses (income), net
735
125
1,491
781
1,330
Depreciation and amortization
1,565
1,240
4,463
3,381
4,902
Share based compensation
112
9
299
129
159
Adjusted EBITDA
$5,123
$ 3,009
$ 13,150
$ 7,747
$ 11,136
