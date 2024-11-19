Anzeige
WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.11.24
21:31 Uhr
20,830 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 01:37 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAT Technologies Ltd.: TAT Technologies Grows Revenue by 35%, Increases Net Income by 33% and Adjusted EBITDA by 70% for the Third Quarter of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Company Delivers 8th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues

Company will host a webcast to review its financial results and provide a business update

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3'24).

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024:

  • Revenues increased by 35.2% to $40.5 million in Q3'24 vs. $29.9 million for Q3'23. Year-to-date revenues increased by 36% to $111.1 million compared to $82.0 million for the same period last year.

  • Gross profit increased by 45.9% to $8.5 million (21% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3'24 compared to $5.8 million (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) for Q3'23. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 51.8% to $23.5 million (21.2% as a percentage of revenues) vs. $15.5 million (18.9% as a percentage of revenues) for the same period last year.

  • Net lncome increased by 33% to $2.9 million, or $0. 2 6 per diluted share in Q3'24, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q3'23. For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, net income increased by 77% to $7.6 million, or $0. 6 9 per diluted share compared with a net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to $ 5.1 million in Q3'24 compared with $3.0 million in Q3'23. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, increased by 70 % to $ 13.1 million compared with $7.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.

  • Cash flow from operations in Q3'24 was positive $2.8 million compared to negative ($3.7) million in Q3'23. For the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2024, cash flow from operations was negative ($4.9) million compared to positive $0.5 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.

  • During Q3 2024 the Company raised $9.9 million in shares from the capital markets.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented, "TAT delivered record revenue and profitability in the third quarter as we executed on long-term agreements and onboarded new customers. Our increased scale, continued operational efficiency and a 160 basis point expansion of our gross margins enabled an 33% improvement in net income and a 70% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."

"As we look towards next year, we see the demand for our products and services continues to grow, as our orders and LTA backlog increased to $423 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "Supply of parts for APUs and landing gears continues to be challenging. We are preparing ourselves with a higher level of parts inventory in order to be able to better support our customers. We are also very focused on internal processes improvements that will yield with improved profitability and a better turnaround time and on-time delivery for the benefit of our customers. We continue being positive of the outcome into 2025."

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host a webcast to review its financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday November 19, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at https://shorturl.at/jHNWV or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website:
www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:
Mr. Eran Yunger
Director of IR
[email protected]

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)






September 30,


December 31,

2024


2023


(unaudited)


(audited)

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,570


$15,979

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $345 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

respectively

29,693


20,009

Restricted deposit

-


661

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

7,269


6,397

Inventory

61,875


51,280





Total current assets

107,407


94,326





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Restricted deposit

298


302

Investment in affiliates

2,890


2,168

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

652


664

Deferred income taxes

1,085


994

Intangible assets, net

1,620


1,823

Property, plant and equipment, net

41,108


42,554

Operating lease right of use assets

2,627


2,746





Total non-current assets

50,280


51,251

Total assets

$ 157,687


$145,577





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term loans

$ 2,089


$2,200

Short term loans

2,623


12,138

Accounts payable

12,904


9,988

Accrued expenses and other

16,617


13,952

Operating lease liabilities

1,127


1,033





Total current liabilities

35,360


39,311





NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Long-term loans

11,383


12,886

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

953


1,000

Operating lease liabilities

1,489


1,697





Total non-current liabilities

13,825


15,583





Total liabilities

$49,185


$54,894





EQUITY:




Share capital

-


3,140

Translation reserves

121


-

Additional paid-in capital

89,608


76,335

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-


27

Retained earnings

20,861


13,269

Total shareholders' equity

108,502


90,683





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$157,687


$145,577





TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended


September 30,


December 31,


2024

2023


2024


2023


2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)










Revenues:









Products

$ 12,164

$ 10,003


$ 35,831


$ 25,461


$35,241

Services

28,295

19,932


75,241


56,496


78,553


40,459

29,935


111,072


81,957


113,794










Cost of revenue, net:









Products

8,535

7,550


25,194


19,372


30,517

Services

23,443

16,571


62,347


47,086


60,809


31,978

24,121


87,541


66,458


91,326

Gross Profit

8,481

5,814


23,531


15,499


22,468










Operating expenses:









Research and development, net

326

194


946


450


715

Selling and marketing, net

1,994

1,350


5,647


3,807


5,523

General and administrative, net

2,715

2,547


8,940


7,482


10,588

Other income

-

(37)


(390)


(478)


(433)


5,035

4,054


15,143


11,261


16,393










Operating income

3,446

1,760


8,388


4,238


6,075










Interest expenses

(420)

(408)


(1,183)


(1,214)


(1,683)

Other financial income (expenses), Net

(315)

283


(308)


433


353

Income before taxes on income (tax benefit)

2,711

1,635


6,897


3,457


4,745










Taxes on income (tax benefit)

15

(390)


(94)


(479)


576










Income before share of equity investment

2,696

2,025


6,991


3,936


4,169










Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

169

126


601


347


503



















Net Income

$ 2,865

$ 2,151


$ 7,592


$ 4,283


$4,672










Basic and diluted income per share


















Net income per share

$ 0.27

$ 0.24


$ 0.73


$ 0.48


$ 0.52

Net income per diluted shares

$ 0.26

$ 0.24


$ 0.69


$ 0.47


$ 0.51

Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic

10,609,867

8,929,332


10,462,012


8,929,332


8,961,689

Diluted

10,829,749

9,134,476


11,055,263


9,134,476


9,084,022










TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)


Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended



September 30,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)
























Net income

$ 2,865


$ 2,151


$ 7,592


$ 4,283


$4,672

Other comprehensive income (loss), net










Change in foreign currency translation

Adjustments

(43)


-


121


-


-

Net unrealized gain (loss) from derivatives

-


(24)


(27)


2


53











Total comprehensive income

$ 2,822


$2,149


$ 7,686


$4,285


$4,725



























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)



Share capital





Accumulated









Number of shares issued


Amount


Additional paid-in capital


Translation reserves

other comprehensive income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings

Total equity


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022


9,186,019


$ 2,842


$ 66,245


-

$ (26)


$ (2,088)


$ 8,597

$ 75,570


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023:
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-



53


-


4,672

4,725


Exercise of option


32,466


8


157



-


-


-

165


Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141


1,158,600


290


9,774



-


-


-

10,064


Share based compensation


-


-


159



-


-


-

159


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 20 2 3


10,377,085


$ 3,140


$ 76,335


-

$ 27


$ (2,088)


$ 13,269

$ 90,683


CHANGES DURING THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 3 0 , 2024 (unaudited):
















Comprehensive profit








121

(27)


-


7,592

7,686


Exercise of option


84,006


12


(12)


-

-


-


-

-


Cancel of shares per value




(3,152)


3,152


-

-


-


-

-


Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $152


673,340


-


9,923


-

-


-


-

9,923


Share based compensation


-


-


210







-

210


BALANCE AT SEP 30, 2024 (unaudited)


11,134,431


-


$ 89,608


$ 121

-


$ (2,088)


$ 20,861

$ 108,502




















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended



September 30,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024

2023


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net income

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:


$2,865


$2,151


$7,592

$ 4,283


$ 4,672











Depreciation and amortization


1,514


1,099


4,319

3,040


4,710

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


-


-


22

-


(9)

Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(8)


22


12

119


116

Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability


4


(1)


5

(7)


22

Non cash finance (income) expenses


217


(254)


(271)

(502)


(172)

Decrease in provision for restructuring expenses


-


(15)


(63)

(105)


(126)

Change in allowance for credit losses


(40)


(83)


-

(88)


(182)

Share in results of affiliated Company


(170)


(126)


(601)

(347)


(503)

Share based compensation


21


8


210

129


159

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(45)


(28)


(47)

(155)


(148)

Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment


-


(43)


(355)

(529)


(530)

Deferred income taxes, net


12


(388)


(91)

(464)


235

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










Increase in trade accounts receivable


(3,456)


(4,051)


(9,706)

(2,927)


(4,205)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses


(547)


(23)


(872)

1,416


(341)

Increase in inventory


(5,112)


(4,450)


(10,655)

(4,734)


(5,400)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


3,825


480


2,916

(1,675)


(245)

Increase in accrued expenses and other


3,710


1,976


2,728

3,039


4,202

Net cash used in operating activities


$ 2,790


$(3,726)


$(4,857)

$493


$ 2,255











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:










Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


-


37


1,306

1,972


2,002

Purchase of property and equipment


(1,621)


(569)


(3,588)

(3,024)


(5,102)

Purchase of intangible assets


-


-


-

-


(479)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


$(1,621)


$(532)


$(2,282)

$(1,052)


$(3,579)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:










Repayments of long-term loans


(504)


(461)


(1,454)

(1,307)


(1,701)

Net change in short term credit from banks


(10,072)


1,000


(9,404)

1,000


1,000

Proceeds from long-term loans received


-


249


-

249


712

Issuance of common shares


-


-


12

-


-

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net


9,923


-


9,923

-


10,064

Exercise of options


-


-


(12)

165


165

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities


$(653)


$788


$(935)

$107


$10,240











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash


516


(3,470)


(8,074)

(452)


8,916

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


8,352


11,044


16,942

8,026


8,026

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$8,868


$7,574


$8,868

$7,574


$16,942











SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:




















Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities


228


-


818

-


1345

Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment


-


-


60

-


68

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




















Interest paid


(437)


(373)


(1,289)

(1.071)


(1,438)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

December 31,


2024


2023

2024

2023

2023








Net income (loss)

$2,865


$2,151

$7,592

$4,283

$4,672

Adjustments:







Share in results and sale of equity







investment of affiliated companies

(169)


(126)

(601)

(347)

(503)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

15


(390)

(94)

(480)

576

Financial expenses (income), net

735


125

1,491

781

1,330

Depreciation and amortization

1,565


1,240

4,463

3,381

4,902

Share based compensation

112


9

299

129

159

Adjusted EBITDA

$5,123


$ 3,009

$ 13,150

$ 7,747

$ 11,136








SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
(Registrant)

By: /s/ Ehud Ben-Yair
Ehud Ben-Yair
Chief Financial Officer

Date: November 18, 2024

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
