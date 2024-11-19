Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 10:19 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infortrend Technology: Fortune 500 Company Selects Infortrend Storage Server for Surveillance at Critical Sites

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced that a Fortune 500 company, a major player in Thailand's energy sector, has selected the EonServ storage server to safeguard critical facilities through continuous, high-definition surveillance monitoring.

This leading energy corporation in Thailand operates a nationwide network of gas distribution points and engages in electricity generation and petrochemical manufacturing, making it a vital player in the country's energy sector. To ensure safety and efficiency at critical sites, such as gas separation plants, the company required a reliable storage server for its new surveillance projects. The solution needed to provide round-the-clock operation, offer high capacity for an extended video retention period, support hundreds of high-resolution cameras, and ensure compatibility with Milestone video management software (VMS).

The company selected five EonServ 5000 Gen2 storage servers for surveillance across five locations. This solution enabled the company to reduce costs and simplify deployment by integrating the Network Video Recorder and storage into a single, purpose-built appliance. Certified for Milestone XProtect® VMS, the EonServ servers ensured seamless compatibility with diverse equipment, enabling the surveillance infrastructure across all locations. Importantly, the storage servers delivered high performance for managing and storing high-quality video footage, supporting hundreds of Full HD resolution cameras using the H.264 and H.265 compression formats. With five appliances, the solution provided PB-level capacity for a 30 to 90-day retention period. The product choice was supported by Infortrend's partner, Digitalcom, offering reliable pre- and post-sale service to ensure seamless deployment and maintenance.

"Infortrend highly integrated storage server EonServ provides stable operation with excellent performance and full compatibility with Milestone VMS to support project success. In my opinion, Infortrend product is the best storage server solution for surveillance," said Anawat N., the Enterprise BU head of Digitalcom, System Integrator.

Learn more about EonServ.

Connect with Infortrend on LinkedIn

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-500-company-selects-infortrend-storage-server-for-surveillance-at-critical-sites-302306124.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.