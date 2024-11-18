The Wendy's Company Names Ken Cook Chief Financial Officer

Cook to Succeed Gunther Plosch Effective December 2

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today announced the appointment of Ken Cook as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 2, 2024. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner and serve on the Wendy's Senior Leadership Team. Cook will succeed Gunther Plosch who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and will depart the Company at the end of the year after a transition with Cook.

Cook most recently served as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at United Parcel Service and joins Wendy's with 20 years of experience in roles with increasing responsibility across the Finance organization. In prior roles at UPS, Cook served as Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Domestic segment, leading the financial planning and execution for the company's largest business unit, and previously held leadership roles in Investor Relations and Treasury, along with more than three years as the CFO of South Asia.

"Driving operational performance and improving restaurant profitability are critical to our growth trajectory," said President and CEO Kirk Tanner. "Ken will play a key role across our initiatives to increase revenue and expand margins as we enter the next phase of growth in the U.S. and around the globe, helping to unlock value for our shareholders. I want to thank GP for his work to improve our system's financial foundations and processes that have created a stronger organization and positioned us to build momentum."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Finance organization of Wendy's as this iconic brand embarks on an accelerated growth journey," said Ken Cook. "I look forward to working with the talented Wendy's system and franchise community to drive profitable growth for our restaurants, teams, and shareowners."

The Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on February 13, 2025 and as previously announced, will host an Investor Day on March 5, 2025.

