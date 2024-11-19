NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 25 0521) admitted to trading on November 20, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 25 0521 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036986 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/0.00 MMKT 20250521 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this 18.700.000.000 time -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if Bill other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 20.11.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary 21.5.2025 installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of 1 installments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 21.5.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating Sep. 2024 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. Nov. 2023 S&P: A+ for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for November 18, 2024 Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of November 18, 2024 Application for Admission to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to November 20, 2024 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID RIKV_25_0521 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_TREASURY_BILLS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility No guards -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------