19.11.2024 10:31 Uhr
Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.: Loyalty Juggernaut Expands Patent Portfolio with AI-Powered Fraud Prevention Technology

Finanznachrichten News

Latest Patent Reinforces GRAVTY® Platform as Industry Leader in Combating Loyalty Fraud at Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc., the first modern, cloud-native loyalty technology platform, proudly announces the addition of another U.S. patent to its growing portfolio. It recognizes LJI's innovative use of AI to combat fraud in loyalty programs, ensuring their commercial integrity.

Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo

Fraud in loyalty programs is a significant concern, with a recent Ernst & Young study estimating annual losses to exceed $1 billion ('Unmasking Loyalty Scheme Fraud,' June 2024).

"This new patent exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that address the loyalty industry's most critical challenges," said Shyam Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Loyalty Juggernaut. "With this innovation, alongside our AI-Sense and AI-Trust technologies, we continue to strengthen GRAVTY® as the most robust defense against fraud in the loyalty industry."

The patent also highlights LJI's strategic collaboration with AWS. Renuka Uttarala, Senior Manager at AWS, remarked, "We are pleased to see this innovative use of AWS to drive value in this industry. Loyalty Juggernaut's use of features like Time-To-Live within our NoSQL and Amazon Timestream DB offerings showcases why leading companies continue to look to cloud-native solutions to power their businesses and reduce the high costs typically associated with such systems."

LJI's growing portfolio of patents underscores its leadership in loyalty technology, with innovations that future-proof programs, drive operational efficiencies, and empower brands worldwide with secure, scalable, and impactful solutions. Key patented innovations include:

AI-Driven Mass Individualization: Revolutionizing loyalty programs by delivering large-scale, personalized member experiences.
GRAVTY Visual Rules (GVR): The loyalty industry's only patented no-code rules engine, combining advanced sophistication with user-friendly simplicity (watch).
Multi-Dimensional Behavior Tracking: A patented approach to generating first-party data, vital in today's cookie-less environment, enabling highly individualized customer experiences.

Media Contact: media@lji.io

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade loyalty technology solutions. With its flagship GRAVTY® platform, the company is reshaping the loyalty program landscape through advanced AI, serverless, and cloud-native capabilities. Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. powers loyalty programs and ecosystems for some of the world's most recognized brands in 12 industries including WestJet, Deutsche Telekom, Emirates, Viva Aerobus, Liverpool, Global Hotel Alliance. LJI is a three-time winner of the Golden Loyalty Award for Best Technology Innovation.

loyaltyprograms loyaltyfraud lji customerexperience
Follow us on LinkedIn and www.lji.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/4350951/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loyalty-juggernaut-expands-patent-portfolio-with-ai-powered-fraud-prevention-technology-302309727.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
