DJ AJet Wins First International Award from APEX

EQS-Media / 2024-11-19 / 10:02 CET/CEST New Turkish Airline Recognized as "Four-Star Low-Cost Airline" in Global Passenger Survey

Istanbul - AJet, Türkiye's new airline, has been recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), one of the aviation industry's leading organizations, in the prestigious APEX Passenger Choice Awards. Following evaluations from over one million passengers worldwide, AJet received the "Four-Star Low-Cost Airline" award, distinguishing it as the only Turkish brand in its category to achieve this honor.

AJet's Service Quality Gains International Recognition

As one of the most respected global aviation organizations, APEX awards airlines across various categories based on passenger experiences. Competing against numerous international airlines, AJet stood out for prioritizing passenger satisfaction and offering affordable pricing. In a category evaluated by one million passengers, AJet earned the title of "Four-Star Low-Cost Airline," cementing its commitment to accessible, quality travel.

Having launched its first flight on March 31 under the AJet name, the airline achieved its first international award in just seven months since its founding.

"Our Goal: To Be the First Choice in Accessible Travel"

The award was presented by APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader to AJet's SVP Marketing', Fatih Cigal, and Cabin Training Director, Türkan Isyapan Gürbüz, at the APEX/IFSA Global Expo in the United States.

Expressing pride in receiving such a prestigious award, Fatih Cigal, AJet's SVP Marketing, commented, "We are honored to be recognized with one of the world's most esteemed awards. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our team members for their dedication and hard work in achieving this success. Our mission is to become the go-to brand for safe, affordable travel and to remain the top choice for passengers seeking accessible journeys."

For the latest news and more information about AJet, you can visit www.ajet.com or follow our social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. Contact:

Brand & Corporate Communications ADVERTISING@AJET.COM

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Issuer: AJet Key word(s): Travel

Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d0eebba92972a144c7a90901f73e686e

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2033315&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2024 04:03 ET (09:03 GMT)