19.11.2024 10:34 Uhr
China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council: Shandong Hosts "Dialogue with BRICS" Event to Explore "Shandong Model" of BRICS Trade Cooperation

JINAN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 14, the Dialogue with BRICS - Shandong Enterprise Innovation and Development Conference was held in Jinan, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council. Under the theme "Work Together for Common Development," the event brought together representatives from embassies, business associations, and business communities from more than 10 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, to focus on pragmatic cooperation and jointly explore the "Shandong Model" of local economic and trade collaboration with BRICS countries. This initiative aims to advance deeper and more substantial trade relations between Shandong Province and BRICS countries, thereby gradually envisioning a new framework for regular collaboration with the business communities of BRICS countries.

Jim O'Neill, former UK Treasury Minister, former chief economist at Goldman Sachs, and the originator of the term "BRICS," delivered a video message. Keynote speeches were given by Jean Felipe Celestino Gouhie, chief representative of Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (MAPA) of Brazil in China; Abdulla Albasha Alnoaimi, commercial counselor of Embassy of UAE in China and representative of UAE Ministry of Economy; and Jalaluddin bin Alias, senior member of the Negeri Sembilan State Executive Council (EXCO) of Malaysia.

During the thematic presentations, Meng Xiangdong, chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council, highlighted new opportunities for high-quality development in Shandong Province. Participants engaged in discussions on topics such as industrial digital transformation, artificial intelligence, digital banking and currency, and cross-border payments.

The event also featured one-on-one business matchmaking sessions that focused on industries such as international trade, cross-border e-commerce, logistics and warehousing, food processing, financial trusts, biotechnology, and manufacturing machinery. More than 150 companies from China and abroad participated in precise matchmaking discussions.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism offers a significant platform for emerging markets and developing countries to strengthen unity and safeguard common interests. On January 1, 2024, the BRICS cooperation mechanism expanded to include 10 member countries. Currently, BRICS countries account for over one-fifth of global trade. In the first three quarters of this year, Shandong's trade with the other nine BRICS countries totaled 449.32 billion yuan, accounting for 18.1% of the province's total trade value.

Source: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council


