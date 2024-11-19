Get Ready for Black Friday: Lexar Offers Up to 20% Off on Selected Products

Best Price, More Memory

Products on sale from Lexar product family: memory cards, DRAM, SSDs, Portable SSDs and pexar frames

Customers can save up to 20% on select products

Great prices on gifts for gamers, creative professionals, business professionals, photographers, videographers, students, and more

Sales kick off on November 21 and run through Black Friday weekend until December 2

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexar, a globally renowned brand in high-performance memory solutions, is thrilled to announce its Black Friday promotions, offering customers the chance to save up to 20% on a range of select products. This limited-time offer is available from November 21 through December 2, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech gear just in time for the holiday season.

Lexar is committed to delivering exceptional products that cater to the needs of photographers, videographers, and everyday users alike. This Black Friday, customers can enjoy significant savings on Lexar popular items, including memory cards, DRAM, internal and portable SSDs, and More. Below are some of the main recommended products and corresponding discount information.

-Memory Card-

This Black Friday, enjoy up to 19% off the SD Silver Pro cards, designed for outstanding performance and reliability. Additionally, our SD3.0 memory cards are available with discounts, with the SD Silver cards offered at up to 17% off and the microSD Silver Plus at up to 19% off. This ensures you get the speed and capacity you need for all your storage requirements.

-Memory-

Gamers can enhance their gaming experience with the ARES RGB DDR5 6400MHz CL34 Desktop Memory 32GB kit (2x16GB) and the THOR RGB DDR5 6000MHz CL38 Desktop Memory 32GB kit (2x16GB). Both kits feature customizable RGB lighting for an immersive gameplay experience. During this Black Friday, you can save up to 18% on ARES and up to 13% on THOR.

-SSD-

For internal SSDs, both the NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD and the NQ790 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD deliver exceptional performance, making them ideal choices for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators. The NM790 will be available at nearly 19% off, while the NQ790 will be offered at up to 15% off

-Portable SSD-

The SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set and the Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub are both highly portable, enabling mobile creators to capture and store content on the go, thus enhancing their creative efficiency. Go Portable SSD with Hub features impressive discounts of 20% off, and SL500 Portable SSD with Magnetic Set will be offered at up to 15% off.

-pexar-

Lexar's sub-brand, pexar is offering a 20% discount on the 11-inch pexar digital picture frame, which is the best gift for family. It can perfectly showcase your favorite moments, whether in images or video, on a sleek, crystal-clear 2K display that fits any space. As a brand under Lexar, pexar combines advanced imaging and storage technologies to bring your snapshots to life.

Don't miss out on these incredible deals! Visit our Amazon stores to explore the full range of promotions and make the most of this Black Friday event.

Availability

Lexar Amazon Store

pexar Amazon Store

Media Kit

Press Images

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Our award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM. With so many options, it's easy to find the right Lexar solution to fit your needs.

For more information: lexar.com,pexar.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557941/Black_Friday_Lexar_Offers_Up_20__Off_Selected_Products.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498763/Lexar_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-ready-for-black-friday-lexar-offers-up-to-20-off-on-selected-products-302307017.html