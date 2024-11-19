Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 11:07 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AFERIY Black Friday Sale Begins - Get Your Perfect Power Solution at the Best Prices of the Year!

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFERIY, a leading brand in portable power and clean energy solutions, is launching its Black Friday sales event on November 21, offering unprecedented discounts on its top-tier energy solutions.


Customers can take advantage of the Black Friday deals on the AFERIY official website or on Amazon. Powered by cutting-edge technology, including LiFePO4 batteries from EVE Energy, BMS Ultra Safe technology, an intelligent UPS function with a response time of under 10ms, stable pure sine wave output, and a dual inverter system, AFERIY is delivering powerful, reliable energy solutions at the best prices of the year.

Incredible Price on AFERIY P210

Customers can get the popular, high-value AFERIY P210 power station for just £859, reduced from £1,199-a savings of £340. With a 2048Wh battery, 2400W output, fast 1.5-hour charging, and 16 output ports, the P210 is a favorite for outdoor adventurers, electrical professionals, and off-grid enthusiasts. Its advanced BMS Ultra Safe system and sub-10ms intelligent UPS ensure reliable, continuous power even during sudden winter outages in low temperatures, making it ideal for travel, home backup, and emergencies.

To meet diverse power needs, the AFERIY P310, P010, and solar panels are also available with major discounts this Black Friday.

The AFERIY P310 is a home energy storage unit with a 3300W output and 3840Wh capacity, now just £1,599 in the promotion-a savings of up to £600.

The AFERIY P010, a lightweight portable power station at 6.25 kg, provides 800W output and 512Wh capacity, priced at £260, with savings up to £269.

For more discount details, please visit the AFERIY official website and Amazon.

About AFERIY

AFERIY is a leading company in sustainable energy solutions, dedicated to providing convenient, reliable, and efficient clean energy for homes, outdoor activities, and emergency situations. Our mission is to eliminate energy anxiety, making sure power is always at your fingertips. "My Power, My Free Way" symbolizes our pursuit of a life free from limitations while also representing Aferiy's commitment to safeguarding your power supply at every moment. For more information, visit https://uk.aferiy.com.

Contact Email: info@aferiy.com
Contact Phone: +852 8175 7551

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556255/AFERIY_Black_Friday_Sale_Begins___Get_Your_Perfect_Power_Solution_at_the_Best_Pr_ID_2c65d0b50e30.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aferiy-black-friday-sale-begins--get-your-perfect-power-solution-at-the-best-prices-of-the-year-302304366.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
