Monument Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr Stephen Brannan, Dr Jeff Baker and Dr Mark Treherne to its Advisory Board to Guide Schizophrenia Program

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Therapeutics, a precision-neuroscience company focused on the development of innovative treatments for serious central nervous system disorders (CNS), is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Leading the SAB as the new chairperson is Dr Mark Treherne, a research scientist with over 30 years of experience in neuroscience drug discovery and development. Dr Treherne will spearhead the SAB's efforts to advance the Company's clinical development programs. Dr Stephen Brannan, former Chief Medical Officer at Karuna Therapeutics, and Dr Jeff Baker, Senior Medical Science Liaison, join the board, bringing invaluable expertise in neuroscience drug development to support the clinical advancement of MT1988, Monument's novel treatment targeting cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS).

CIAS is a core symptom of schizophrenia that affects memory, attention, and executive function. Despite its significant impact on patients' daily lives, there are currently no approved treatments for CIAS, leaving a major unmet need within the therapeutic landscape for schizophrenia.

Dr Brannan and Dr Baker join a highly accomplished team of CNS experts in the field, including Dr Michael Sand, former Senior Program Leader of CNS Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. Dr Sand's extensive expertise in schizophrenia drug development has already significantly contributed to Monument's approach in developing MT1988. Together, the SAB members will be instrumental in driving Monument's schizophrenia program and broader innovation and commercialisation strategies.

New Members of the Scientific Advisory Board:

Dr Stephen Brannan, ex-CMO Karuna Therapeutics

Dr Brannan is a renowned expert in neuroscience drug development, with a distinguished track record in advancing treatments for severe mental health conditions. His work was instrumental in the development of Cobenfy for the treatment of schizophrenia, originally developed by Karuna Therapeutics and later acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb for $14 billion. A trained psychiatrist, Dr Brannan is an active member of multiple scientific societies and committees, including as a founding member of the CNS Summit, and has authored over 60 publications.

Dr Jeff Baker, Senior Medical Science Liaison

With over 20 years of experience in CNS drug development, Dr Jeff Baker has held senior roles at leading biopharmaceutical companies, where he has driven key clinical programs targeting complex cognitive and psychiatric conditions. A recognized leader in the field, Dr Baker has been instrumental in advancing clinical trials for innovative, mechanism-based therapies aimed at improving cognition in schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, and ADHD. His contributions have been pivotal to developing treatments with the potential to transform patient outcomes in these challenging areas.

Dr Mark Treherne, Chairperson of Monument's Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Treherne is a commercial research neuroscientist with experience of discovering novel treatments and diagnostics for diseases with unmet needs. Formerly with Pfizer, he led neurodegenerative disease research in the UK, before co-founding Cambridge Drug Discovery, acquired by BioFocus plc, which is now part of Charles River in Cambridge UK. He serves on numerous boards across therapeutics, research and diagnostics sectors, including the Council of Innovate UK.

"We are delighted to welcome Drs Brannan, Baker and Treherne to our advisory board," commented Dr Kiri Granger, CSO of Monument Therapeutics. "Their pioneering work in the development of novel treatments for CNS disorders will be invaluable as we pursue our vision of transforming therapeutic options for patients affected by cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia and beyond."

The new advisory board members will work closely with Monument's leadership and R&D team to ensure the company remains at the forefront of scientific advancement and delivers on its commitment to innovation and excellence in precision neuroscience.

About Monument Therapeutics:

Monument Therapeutics is a neuroscience-focussed drug development company headquartered in Manchester, UK. It applies a unique novel drug development strategy, leveraging digital assessments of cognition to select patients suitable for treatment with new innovative drugs.

