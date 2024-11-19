SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart Partners With the World's Largest Channel and Franchisor - Shaxian Snacks Group to Promote Both Shaxian and I.Hart's Taiwanese Products to Its 100,000 Store Channels Globally

Expanding the global network to four continents of Asia, Australia, North America and Europe and over 60 countries signaling rapid growth

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) SUIC and I.Hart Group inked cooperation and distribution partnership with Shaxian Snacks Group to promote both Shaxian Snack and I.Hart's products and distribute them to the more than 100,000 store channels globally. I.Hart is a major distributor of gourmet specialty food and is now looking forward to this collaboration with Shaxian Delicacies, expecting to ship Shaxian's traditional snack assortment before the end of the year.

Shaxian Snacks Group Co., Ltd

Shaxian Snacks Group Co., Ltd. was founded in August 2008 adopting the trinity business model of head office- partner company- outlet stores. Their wide variety of products encompasses raw materials and ingredients, tableware, snack food and 1,000 different food products, distributed in over 60 countries including Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Macau. Shaxian Snacks has registered trademarks in 15 countries including the USA, Singapore, and Australia and has 100,000 stores all over the world. On January 10, 2018, Shaxian Snacks was selected as a representative of Chinese food to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Food Exhibition in South Korea.

For more information, visit their websites: http://www.shaxianxchi.com/.

I.Hart Group operates approximately 200 global chain and franchise locations in 11 countries, representing a diverse portfolio of 13 prominent brands, including renowned offerings like hot pot, Monga Taiwan-style fried chicken, artisanal flower teas, dumplings, Dim Sum, and Thai cuisine. Its state-of-the-art processing facilities, certified to ISO and HACCP standards, are led by 5-star chefs and supported by award-winning R&D teams. Many of their signature dishes and bespoke products have garnered multiple prestigious national culinary accolades and have consistently dominated international competitions. Additionally, I.Hart Group proudly co-brands with industry giants such as Heineken and 7-Eleven, both recognized on Forbes' list of top companies.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. I.Hart is a valuable partner that paves the way to growing our family of superior brands. This new partnership with Shaxian Snacks Group reinforces the flexibility of the network and the platforms we've built, demonstrating our growing strength and resilience. Our collaboration is testament to our superior quality-driven commitment to be the leading global brand." said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

