Nick Waters will lead strategic growth in the region, strengthening Making Science's position as a disruptive leader in the European market.

Making Science, a leading digital acceleration company specialising in data, artificial intelligence, and proprietary ad tech technologies, has announced the appointment of Nick Waters as CEO for the UK, Northern and Central Europe. Based in London, with extensive experience in business leadership and the technology market, Waters will be responsible for driving the company's growth and expansion across Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118450584/en/

Nick Waters (Photo: Business Wire)

Due to take up the role in February 2025, Waters brings over 20 years of experience in international media, digital, and advertising. He joins Making Science from Ebiquity Plc, where he was Group Chief Executive Officer. Before that, he spent 10 years at Dentsu Aegis Network latterly as Executive Chairman UK Ireland, and 12 years at Mindshare, rising to regional CEO of Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Commenting on Waters' appointment, José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder and Global CEO of Making Science, said, "We're thrilled to have Nick on board as a driving force for the UK, Northern and Central European regions at a time of significant growth as an independent agency. His experience will be crucial for strategically advancing the continued development of Making Science in these markets.

"Waters' appointment comes as the industry is experiencing a dynamic shift, prompting talent from the traditional big six agencies to explore new opportunities at independent agencies, such as Making Science. Offering agility, innovation, and client-centric focus, independent agencies are increasingly recognised as the preferred choice for brands seeking to provide cutting-edge solutions and drive unparalleled performance."

Waters commented, "Making Science is an incredibly exciting digital acceleration company, and this is a tremendous opportunity to join José and his team as the business enters the next phase of its global growth journey.

As a company built for today's and tomorrow's marketing world backed by a brilliant team applying data science and artificial intelligence, Making Science turbo-charges competitive advantage for brands and I look forward to being involved."

Waters' appointment follows the announcement of Marcus Cooper as Business Director, UK, Brad Beiter as SVP of Customer Management, and José Luis Pulpón, (ex Google) as Managing Director for Making Science, Spain. These strategic hires play a vital role in Making Science's global expansion to ensure the delivery of cutting-edge digital transformation solutions for its clients across industries.

About Making Science

Making Science is a digital acceleration company that currently has more than 1,200 employees and a presence and technological development in 15 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, Georgia and USA. As a consulting partner of Local Planet, the world's largest network of independent media agencies, Making Science offers digital marketing, Adtech and Martech, cloud technologies and software, and cybersecurity services globally, through delivery hubs that drive job creation and the availability of highly skilled technology talent.

Making Science is composed of 4 business lines: the Global Digital Agency with Technology, with 360 digital advertising services that integrate strategic planning, creative, data and technology; the Cloud, Software and Cybersecurity business, with cloud-based solutions that deploy data intelligence and a specialised cybersecurity team; the Artificial Intelligence and SaaS division, with more than 400 engineers and data scientists for the development of platforms and digital solutions with AI technology applied to marketing; and the Making Science Investment area, with Ventis and TMQ, as a line of business diversification and implementation of the capabilities of all areas of Making Science.

In addition, the company participates in various ESG initiatives, including the Climate Pledge, the United Nations Global Compact and the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in its community with a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118450584/en/

Contacts:

makingscience@teamgingermay.com