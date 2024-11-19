Ardena Holding NV.: Ardena's New State-of-the-Art Nanomedicine Facility Secures Full GMP Approval for Manufacturing

OSS, The Netherlands, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) with GMP facilities in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and Sweden, announces the full Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) approval of its expanded nanomedicine facility in Oss. Granted by the Dutch Healthcare Authority, the approval enables GMP manufacturing operations for nanomedicines, marking a major milestone in Ardena's mission to support clients in bringing innovative therapies to clinic and to market.

The approval follows a €20 million investment in a state-of-the-art 45,000 sqft facility offering GMP-compliant Grade C and Grade D cleanrooms designed specifically for nanomedicine manufacturing. The fit-for-purpose cleanrooms, alongside additional GMP production spaces, dedicated laboratories for process development and analytical capabilities, and advanced warehouse facilities, reflect Ardena's commitment to meeting stringent regulatory standards, including the latest updates to Annex 1 for the manufacture of sterile products.

Jeremie Trochu, CEO of Ardena, commented: "Achieving full GMP approval for our manufacturing operations is a significant step forward for Ardena. This accomplishment underscores our commitment to equipping clients with world-class capabilities for the development and manufacturing of complex nanomedicine formulations. We are proud of our team's dedication to maintaining the highest regulatory and quality standards."

The expanded capabilities include manufacturing and GMP release of nanomedicines. These products include advanced nanoparticulate drug delivery systems, as well as imaging agents and tissue engineering products. The facility is equipped to handle a wide range of nanomedicines, including lipid-based nanoparticles (such as LNP's, liposomes, and lipid micelles), polymeric nanoparticles (such as polymer micelles and dendrimer-based nanoparticles), and metal/metal oxide nanoparticles (such as gold, silica, and iron oxide nanoparticles).

The Oss facility also includes purpose-built automated manufacturing flows, and fully integrated analytical capabilities for characterizing complex nanomedicine formulations. These enhancements allow Ardena to scale its operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality, productivity, and client satisfaction.

"Our nanomedicine facility is one of the very few CDMO sites worldwide dedicated exclusively to nanomedicine development and manufacturing," Trochu added. "We are uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of this fast-growing sector. This achievement exemplifies Ardena's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and support our clients in bringing life-changing therapies to patients."

Ardena's nanomedicine capabilities are further bolstered by its integrated service offering. Trochu added: "We support nanomedicine projects with a fully integrated approach, including aseptic fill-finish capabilities and bioanalysis expertise. This in-house combination enables seamless, end-to-end support for clinical supply, a critical advantage for injectable nanomedicine formulations."

About Ardena

Ardena is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization in advanced drug development of new, innovative, and complex molecules. Ardena's mission is to enable current and next-generation therapies to get into the clinic and to patients faster. Ardena assists biopharmaceutical companies in navigating through the drug discovery and development process to create effective and compliant drug substances and products for clinical trials, by providing integrated services including solid state chemistry, API, and nanomedicine development and manufacturing, analytical and formulation development, drug product manufacturing, bioanalytical and CMC regulatory services.

