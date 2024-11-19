Bord Gáis has purchased County Cork, Ireland-based Swyft Energy for an undisclosed sum to help it meet its target of 10,000 solar PV installations over the next five years. Bord Gáis Energy, one of Ireland's biggest energy suppliers, has bought Swyft Energy, a solar PV installer based in County Cork, Ireland. No financial details were disclosed along with the acquisition news, and the deal is subject to final approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. Swyft has an online platform that helps potential customers with installation options, as well as grant options and product ...

