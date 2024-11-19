Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 11:49 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scalefusion introduces its new product, Veltar, which adds a new layer to device management with endpoint security

Finanznachrichten News

PUNE, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion, its leading unified endpoint management solution (UEM), introduces Veltar, an innovative endpoint security product. Designed to enhance the enterprise security posture, Veltar combines advanced threat protection with seamless device management, enabling organizations to operate confidently in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Scalefusion_Logo

Veltar has been introduced to tackle the critical challenges posed by fragmented security tools and limited visibility into devices and their security. With the addition of Veltar, Scalefusion now seamlessly combines unified endpoint management (UEM), identity and access management (IAM), and endpoint security (EPS) into one comprehensive solution. As the third pillar of the product, Veltar aims to complete the solution so users can now effectively manage devices, access, and security within organizations.

With Veltar, IT admins get a curated set of security tools with the prime goal of protecting data loss, securing data at rest and in motion. Its features include VPN tunneling to secure data transmission to and from on-prem assets, secure web gateway (SWG) to block domains and websites based on categories, application control to ensure only trusted software runs on your devices, and I/O device control, among others.

"Veltar marks a major leap forward in endpoint security and management, bringing crucial security features together into a single platform. It is a critical component that combines endpoint security driven by the insights of device management. We had a goal of enabling enterprises to enhance their security posture while simplifying device, identity and access management and Veltar is the third piece of the puzzle," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

Veltar is designed for organizations looking to streamline operations, and management of devices that hold critical data without compromising security.

For more information about Veltar and how it can transform your organization's security approach, visit https://scalefusion.com/products/veltar

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a comprehensive product suite under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion makes it easier for IT teams to secure and manage their endpoints, users, and access. The powerful product suite includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for reliable zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for robust endpoint protection. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our solutions, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-its-new-product-veltar-which-adds-a-new-layer-to-device-management-with-endpoint-security-302309780.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.