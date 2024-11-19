Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - Removal from trading

Noble Corporation plc will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as requested by the company. The last day of trading of the shares in Noble Corporation plc is 16 December 2024. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares (of USD 0.00001): 160,370,364 shares (1,603.70364 USD) ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ICB: 6010 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ________________________________________________________________________________ ______ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33.