Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) is pleased to announce the company has retained Dr. Stephen C. Weber, MD to lead the company's Medical Advisory Board.

Dr. Weber is currently an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He previously served as a Medical Officer and Clinical Reviewer at The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and practiced medicine as an Orthorpaedic Surgeon for over 25 years.

Dr. Weber will lead the team in advancing the development of Glucoguard in collaboration with the founders.

"Dr. Weber's vast experience as a practicing physician, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Faculty Member and FDA official will be an invaluable addition the management team", commented ADHC. "He will be introducing the company to additional acquisition opportunities as well as leading the development efforts of Glucoguard. We couldn't be more pleased with his commitment to the shareholders of the company", concluded ADHC.

ABOUT DR. STEPHEN WEBER, MD, FACS

ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. Stephen Weber, MD Assistant Professor John Hopkins School of Medicine. Dr. Weber did his undergraduate and medical school at University of Michigan, where he was an Alpha Omega scholar. His internship and residency was completed at University of California at Davis, where he was outstanding resident of the year on two occasions. He then studied in Basel, Switzerland with the A.O. group as the Jack Daniel's Award recipient from this group, followed by a three month tenure in Hassan, India as a volunteer performing polio surgery with Orthopedics Overseas. He then had the privilege of working with Dr. Richard Caspari completing an arthroscopy fellowship in 1986. Dr. Weber was in private practice with an active clinical research practice in Sacramento, California from 1986 until 2016, where he published numerous papers, clinical articles, and book chapters. He was team physician for Sacramento City College, and University of California at Davis, as well as covering the Sacramento Capitals tennis team, the Sacramento Steelheads, the World Pro Ski Tour, and the US Olympic trials. He is a reviewer and editor for numerous journals, including the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Assistant Editor, Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy, Assistant Editor, Techniques in Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, and Assistant Editor, and the American Shoulder and Elbow Editor for Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. He is a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America, the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, and the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, where he has held numerous committee and teaching positions. In 2015 he was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and in 2016 he was awarded the Smith and Nephew/James C. Esch Award for Outstanding Clinical Research from the Arthroscopy Association of North America, in Boston. Dr. Weber previously worked at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Medical Officer and Clinical Reviewer. He also works as an Independent regulatory consultant, evaluating and clearing orthopedic and related devices for the FDA and EU. He remains an avid tennis player and musician.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Key Development Partnerships

The GlucoGuard system is being developed in collaboration with three key partners:

A leading U.S. research university. A highly respected biomedical and defense engineering firm. A top publicly traded company in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector.

Further details on these collaborations will be disclosed soon.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Unmet Medical Needs

GlucoGuard combines advanced engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile app-based monitoring to create an innovative solution for managing nocturnal Hypoglycemia. The GlucoGuard mouthpiece continuously monitors glucose levels during sleep and automatically administers glucose when hypoglycemic levels are detected. Sophisticated AI algorithms facilitate this process, ensuring effective glucose management without disturbing the patient's rest.

About Artificial Intelligence and Health Care

A recent report from the Mayo Clinic identified three potential benefits of AI in healthcare:

Improving outcomes for both patients and clinical teams. Lowering healthcare costs. Benefitting population health.

From preventive screenings to diagnosis and treatment, AI is being used throughout the continuum of care today. Two examples are Preventive Health Care and Risk Assessment.

Cancer Screenings that use radiology can leverage AI to help produce results faster. A noted example is analyzing kidney images in a laborious 45 minute process. AI automated process can reduce this analysis to minutes, saving time, money and giving a more accurate diagnosis.

Pre-diabetes patients with no notable symptoms can be screened using AI to determine which type of diabetes they are at risk for and begin preventative care.

See AI in healthcare: The future of patient care and health management - Mayo Clinic Press.

About the Diabetes Market

The diabetes market is poised for substantial growth, with the U.S. market valued at $28 billion, underscoring the vast potential for GlucoGuard's adoption.

For more information on the $28 billion diabetes market, visit: United States Diabetes Market Report.

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sector, valued at $6.8 billion, further emphasizes the critical demand for advanced glucose management solutions.

For details on the CGM market, visit: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market.





About IMD Solutions, Inc.

IMD Solutions, Inc. is a Nevada-based medical device company developing GlucoGuard, a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, IMD Solutions is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

For more information, visit: www.GlucoGuardSleep.com.

Contact: Phone: 817-525-0057

Email: info@GlucoGuardSleep.com





About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

www.UniversalWellnessAI.com

www.UniversalWellnessShop.com

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation