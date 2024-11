Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates core length corresponding generally to 70 to 80% of the mineralized lens' true width.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $20.00/ounce Ag and $1,800/ounce Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals were calculated using a cutoff grade of 0.1% Cu Eq, which represents the visual limit of the mineralized system.