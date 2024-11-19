FieldPulse Launches Integration With Free2Grow to Enhance Efficiency and Customer Service With AI Voice Technology

Through this partnership, FieldPulse is expanding its offering of automation and workflow management technology that optimizes resource allocation within field service organizations. Working with AI-driven partners like Free2Grow enables FieldPulse to build a reliable, robust FSM platform that integrates emerging technology, allowing customers to explore features that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / FieldPulse, a leading field service management software provider, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with Free2Grow - bringing advanced AI-powered voice capabilities to the platform. This strategic partnership utilizing AI allows FieldPulse to deliver next-level automation and communication capabilities to field service professionals, enabling teams to focus on growth while providing around-the-clock customer support.

Through this partnership, FieldPulse is expanding its offering of automation and workflow management technology that optimizes resource allocation within field service organizations. Working with AI-driven partners like Free2Grow enables FieldPulse to build a reliable, robust FSM platform that integrates emerging technology, allowing customers to explore features that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.

How the FieldPulse-Free2Grow Integration Works

The integration facilitates both inbound and outbound calls, customizes scripting and workflows, provides after-hours support, and seamlessly schedules appointments within FieldPulse. During onboarding, Free2Grow personalizes its AI Voice solutions to align with each company's needs - adapting workflows and scripting to reflect specific business operations. The result is an optimized customer experience, powered by AI technology that continuously improves. To learn more about the integration, click here.

"Free2Grow is beyond excited to take this next step in our partnership with FieldPulse. FieldPulse has quickly recognized the long-term value of AI Voice, working closely with our development team to create an integration that delivers outstanding value to home service business owners," said Charlie Felker, CEO of Free2Grow. "This partnership allows Free2Grow to focus on providing an exceptional onboarding experience for clients while enhancing our AI Voice solutions." - Charlie Felker, Free2Grow CEO

"At FieldPulse, we're committed to equipping our customers with the tools they need to operate efficiently and deliver excellent service. Our integration with Free2Grow brings next-level communication tools right to their hands, enabling businesses to stay connected with customers around the clock and focus on growth while leaving the logistics to us. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on our customers and their businesses." - Gabriel Pinchev, FieldPulse CEO

Visit Free2Grow's website to learn more about the integration and explore how AI Voice technology can transform your business.

About FieldPulse

FieldPulse is the #1 rated field service management software that provides field service professionals with tools to efficiently manage their business, streamline operations, drive growth, all while focusing on delivering high-quality service. With a user-friendly interface and powerful features, FieldPulse is trusted by thousands of businesses in the trades industry.

About Free2Grow

Free2Grow is an innovative administrative solution for service-based companies, offering 24/7 AI-powered voice support and a dedicated team to handle office tasks, customer communications, and CRM management. With fully tailored services and a proprietary AI Voice technology, Free2Grow helps businesses focus on customer communication and business growth.

