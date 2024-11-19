Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces members of its management team, including Rusty Hutson (Founder & CEO), Brad Gray (President & CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications) will participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:
Southwest IDEAS Conference- Wednesday, November 20th, Dallas
Stephens Annual Investment Conference- Thursday, November 21st, Nashville
Reuters Energy Transition North America- Thursday, December 5th, Houston
Mizuho Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference- Tuesday, December 10th, New York
Truist Energy Event- Tuesday, December 17th, Houston
Presentation related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations
For further information please contact:
Diversified Energy Company PLC
+1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris
dkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
www.div.energy
FTI Consulting
dec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations
