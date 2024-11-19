Interactive Strength Inc. Drives CLMBR Growth in Saudi Arabia With Multiple Installations Across Armah Sports Group's B_FIT brand

Armah Sports Group is a leading operator in Saudi Arabia, with twelve locations across two brands and additional concepts in development

CLMBRs are being installed in three of Armah Sports Group's B_FIT nine locations, with a further roll out being planned in the portfolio

The Saudi Arabia fitness market has doubled since 2017 and is expected to double again by 2027

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that, Armah Sports Group's B_FIT is installing CLMBRs across three of the brand's nine locations in Saudi Arabia.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "Armah Sports Group and the Al Hagbani family are pioneers of the fitness market in Saudi Arabia, and we are honored that that they have selected to install CLMBRs in key B_FIT locations. In the five years since Fahad Al Hagbani founded Armah, they have already opened twelve locations across their two brands and we are excited to grow with them."

"Saudi has a great potential, the fitness market has doubled since 2017 and is expected to double again by 2027. There are so many drivers behind this growth," said Mr. Al Hagbani, Armah Sports Group's Co-Founder and CEO.

Armah Sports Group is growing two brands, premium brand, B_Fit, and high-end concept, Optimo, with another couple of concepts in the works. The Saudi-listed firm secured a $48 million credit facility earlier this month to fund further club expansion in key cities.

Fahad Al Hagbani co-founded Fitness Time and grew it to the largest chain in the Middle East and the 15th worldwide with 150 clubs by 2018 when he moved on and then founded Armah Sports Group.

About Armah Sports Group:

Armah Sports Group has launched two main brands since it was founded in 2019 - high-end concept Optimo and premium brand, B_FIT, with another couple of concepts in the works. The Al Hagbani family listed the company in Saudi Arabia in 2023, having already listed Fitness Time, the largest chain in the Middle East with 150 clubs in 2018.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol:TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

