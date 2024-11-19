Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Urano Energy Corp, (CSE: UE) (OTCQB: UECXF) (the "Company" or "Urano Energy") is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference. Urano Energy will give a corporate presentation at 10:50 am CT on Thursday, November 21st at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, in room Churchill B2, Second Floor.

About Urano Energy Corp.

Urano Energy is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring conventional uranium assets in the United States. The Company also holds a portfolio of gold and copper projects in Canada.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

For more information or to register for the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

